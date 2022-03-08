Jazz Aspen Snowmass announced the Summer JAS Café series line-up with all shows taking place on the rooftop at the Aspen Art Museum. Tickets for the series will go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. and include the option of single show purchases as well as a series pass, offering $10 discount per show, with a minimum purchase of five performances. Tickets will be available at jazzaspensnowmass.org.
The series opens on July 1 with the world-renowned guitarist/vocalist John Pizzarelli “who has been hailed by the Boston Globe for “reinvigorating the Great American Songbook and re-popularizing jazz,” according to a JAS press release. On July 2nd JAS will bring back the Grammy award-winning, Charleston-based quintet Ranky Tank.
Students from the JAS Academy Combo/Small Ensemble Sessions will be performing on July 21 followed by a still-to-be-announced act on July 22.
On Aug12, vocal jazz giant Dee Dee Bridgewater will return to Aspen with her “Memphis Soulphony” performance, a tribute to her native city and roots, recapturing the magic and history of Memphis Blues, R&B and Soul classics. New Orleans blues singer, songwriter and pianist Marcia Ball will make her first Café appearance on Aug. 13. On the final weekend of summer shows JAS will present “New Voices,” featuring two of the hottest young female vocalists on the jazz scene: Samara Joy on August 19th and Emmaline on Aug. 20.