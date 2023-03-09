Retired library director honored by county
Kathy Chandler was honored by Pitkin County commissioners on Tuesday for her 44 years of leadership at Pitkin County Library.
Chandler retired this month as library director. She had been with the institution since June 1979. The commissioners’ proclamation reflected Chandler’s good sense of humor.
“Kathy Chandler began her work at the library in 1979 around the same time that McDonald’s introduced the Happy Meal and the James Bond movie ‘Moonraker’ premiered,” the proclamation says.
“It didn’t take Kathy Chandler long to elevate her status as the James Bond of the local library world when she undertook the 12-year-long job of constructing a new library for the community.”
The new library opened in 1991 and it has been remodeled and expanded numerous times over the last 32 years under Chandler’s leadership. In addition, there were roughly 6 million books checked out during Chandler’s tenure, according to the proclamation, “which we think elevates her to superhero status.”
Chandler and Assistant Library Director Carol McArdell oversaw moving the library from the old card catalog to the digital age.
Not even the COVID-19 pandemic was “mission impossible” for Chandler and her team, the proclamation said. They created a curbside pickup program for library resources and staff were available online and by phone to answer customers’ questions.
The commissioners ended by saying, “Now therefore be it proclaimed, the Pitkin County commissioners and the people of Pitkin County wish Kathy Chandler a healthy and happy retirement knowing that she made an indelible difference in our community.”
Chandler received flowers as well as the proclamation. Chandler said she was fortunate to work in Aspen all these years with local government leaders that should be a model for effectiveness in the country.
“I would just like to say it’s been a lot of fun — except for the work,” Chandler quipped in a parting shot.
Project to close Two Rivers Road
Two Rivers Road in Basalt will be closed to all traffic between Homestead Drive and Cottonwood Drive from 6:30 p.m. today through 7 a.m. Friday due to installation of a new sewer line.
Drivers can access Old Town Basalt via the upvalley entrance of Two Rivers Road at Highway 82. Access to Midland Spur from Two Rivers Road also is closed. Pedestrian access to Free Range Kitchen is available to customers.
Midland Avenue between the Basalt Regional Library and Two Rivers Road continues to be closed due to construction on the Basalt Sanitation District’s new sewer line project.
The night closure is necessary to install a new sewer line across Two Rivers Road at Midland Avenue and a new water line near Midland Spur.
Project updates and more information can be found at basaltsanitation.org.