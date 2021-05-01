Rescuers assist five hikers down Conundrum Creek Trail on Friday
Mountain Rescue Aspen assisted five hikers who were ill equipped for the conditions on Conundrum Creek Trail in the wee hours of the morning on Friday, according to the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office.
At 10:45 p.m. Thursday, emergency dispatchers received a phone call from two men who said that five members of their hiking group were in need of assistance 6 miles up the trail, a news release states. The Conundrum Creek Trail is an 18-mile roundtrip trail south of Aspen that leads to a hot springs area.
“After determining that the five hikers were inadequately prepared to camp overnight with little protective clothing and minor injuries, the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of Mountain Rescue Aspen,” the release says. “The five hikers were unable to continue from suffering minor injuries to their legs and feet from the snowy terrain.”
Four volunteer rescuers from MRA entered the field to assist the stranded hikers around 1:30 a.m. Friday. Additionally, two MRA members responded to the C.B. Cameron Rescue Center to help coordinate the effort, the release states.
The rescuers in the field located the five hikers, who had stayed stationary, around 3:49 a.m. They brought snowshoes, extra protective clothing, food and water. With three hikers equipped with snowshoes and two hikers on foot, they began the hike down the trail at about 4:06 a.m. All rescuers were out of the field by 7:40 a.m., the release says.
MRA and the sheriff’s office reminded hikers to plan trips accordingly with the seasons. “Always be prepared for the unexpected, remember the importance of dressing appropriately for the weather and terrain and turn around if you are not prepared for the conditions,” the release adds. “Temperatures and weather conditions in Colorado can change quickly.”
Two prescribed fires planned today, smoke may be visible in the valley
Fire managers from the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit expect today’s conditions to be ideal to ignite two prescribed fires in Eagle County to improve wildlife habitat and reduce fuels for wildfires.
A U.S. Forest Service news release says the Cattle Creek Prescribed Burn is planned nine miles northeast of El Jebel and 9 miles southwest of Gypsum. Firefighters are planning to burn up to 2,000 acres on the White River National Forest using a helicopter for aerial ignition. Smoke may be visible from the Roaring Fork Valley and the Interstate 70 corridor.
Another burn, the Muddy Pass Prescribed Fire, is planned 14 miles north of Edwards today. It involves burning up to 200 acres on the White River National Forest by hand ignition. “They will be burning the perimeter of a potential larger burn planned for this spring,” the release states. Smoke may be visible along I-70 from Eagle to Vail.
Smoke should dissipate during the day but may remain on the valley floors as temperatures drop, the release says.
“We are carefully monitoring the weather forecast and fuel moisture. We will only ignite these prescribed fires if conditions allow for a safe, effective burn and good smoke dispersal,” said UCR Deputy Fire Management Officer Lathan Johnson. “The snow has sufficiently melted off the target areas while the surrounding areas still retain moisture and snow to help hold the fire.”
The burns are being conducted to improve wildlife habitat “by stimulating new growth of aspen, grasses and forbs,” Jennifer Prusse, wildlife biologist for White River National Forest Eagle-Holy Cross District, said in the release.
Fire managers have developed a detailed prescribed fire plan and obtained smoke permits from the state. Prescribed fire smoke may affect health. For more information, visit colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/wood-smoke-and-health.
GWS to begin road, utility projects near Roaring Fork Marketplace
The city of Glenwood Springs on Monday will begin construction on Blake Avenue near Roaring Fork Marketplace between 29th Street and Highway 82.
Project work will include mill and overlay of the roadway, installation of concrete bus pads, replacement of the water main, electrical updates, drainage-stormwater improvements and sidewalk improvements. The four-month project is expected to be finished in August.
“We are looking forward to getting below the surface to address the underlying issues with utilities and the road base,” the city’s public works director, Matthew Langhorst, said in a news release. “This is one of our most frequently requested areas in town for road improvements and the work here is well needed.”
Motorists should expect lane closures with alternating one-way traffic on Blake Avenue and some full road closures in the project work area on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Business accesses will remain open but will change based on work activities.
For an alternate route into Roaring Fork Marketplace, the city suggests using 29th Street. The bus stops near Walmart are anticipated to stay closed until September 2021. Riders should use the 27th Street South Glenwood Park & Ride as an alternate stop, the release says.