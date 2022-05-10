On May 6 and 7, Colorado Mountain College students gathered at campuses and locations throughout the college’s 12,000-square-mile district to collect hard-earned degrees, certificates and diplomas, a CMC press release highlights.
"This year we have more than 1,360 graduates, across all 11 CMC campuses,” said Dr. Carrie Besnette Hauser, CMC president and CEO, in a statement. “This fact should offer all of us hope and encouragement, because every one of these graduates has an enormous opportunity — and now the skills and education — to shape the future of our beloved mountain communities."
Graduates persevered through a global pandemic to gain the knowledge they need to become the state’s next nurses, sustainability innovators, EMTs, teachers, firefighters, outdoor industry experts, law enforcement officers, business leaders and many other in-demand professions, the release continues. More than 80% of CMC’s students are from the college’s 10-county district.
Students at CMC’s Spring Valley campus took part in one of four ceremonies. Besides two large ceremonies on Saturday, graduates from CMC’s Colorado Law Enforcement Training Academy held a ceremony on Friday afternoon that included Ethan Oster, a cadet from Aspen. And Saturday, a nurse pinning graduation ceremony took place.
Graduate Eva Reyes Castillo earned an associate degree in nursing and won’t have to wait to work in health care. Aspen Valley Hospital has hired Reyes to start working right after graduation.
April Davey grew up in the Roaring Fork Valley and attended Yampah Mountain High School in Glenwood Springs. When she enrolled at Colorado Mountain College Spring Valley, she also joined the staff at the Aspen campus. Davey is executive administrative assistant to Steve Skadron, former Aspen mayor and CMC Aspen campus dean.
Additionally, CMC Aspen graduate Lindsey Lupow received an associate of arts degree.
“I’m a single mom with a 16-year-old daughter and had been in finance for 18 years,” she said. “I wanted a change and CMC was amazing.” Lupow, who works with Aspen Strong, a mental health advocacy nonprofit organization, impressed her professors, such as Dr. Linda Crockett, who teaches psychology at CMC.
In all, 345 students from the Roaring Fork Valley have graduated from the college since last summer.