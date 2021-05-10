A burning need
White River National Forest officials are keeping an eye on the area near Woody Creek known as Collins Creek after a prescribed 1,200-acre burn.
“Occasional smokes may be seen within the interior of the burn area for the next few days,” forest spokesperson David Boyd said in an email Sunday. “This is expected and typical following a burn as some of the heavier fuels or small pockets of unburned areas complete burning. These pose little risk, and we will continue to monitor them.”
Fire managers have already successfully conducted several prescribed fires on the White River National Forest this spring. On May 1, they completed the 1,900-acre Cattle Creek prescribed fire east of El Jebel and the 200-acre Muddy Pass prescribed fire north of Edwards, and in April they completed the 500-acre West Divide prescribed fire.
Controlled burns are important tools in wildfire mitigation — so much so that the Bureau of Land Management Kremmling field office is considering allowing unplanned wildfires that can be safely contained to burn where they are beneficial to the landscape, a BLM press release explained.
But not without first getting feedback and buy-in, it emphasized. The first step in the process is to release an environmental assessment through a public comment period. The environmental assessment will identify resource constraints where the use of fire should be avoided, such as critical wildlife habitats, landownership and other concerns. Human-caused fires would continue to be fully suppressed.
A story of motherhood
Earlier this year, Compassion Project Rescue facilitated getting another pooch otherwise doomed for euthanasia a second chance in the Roaring Fork Valley.
Sienna — or Ceci — is an “extremely loving, massively neglected, euthanasia-listed girl ... from Harris County high kill shelter in Houston,” as described by Compassion Project volunteer Alizabeth Koster. “She was so emaciated and sick that the Texas vets completely missed her pregnancy. She had been so sick from neglect — when the ultrasound here showed three to five utero puppies, we all assumed her little body wouldn’t carry to term.”
Then Hammy Wallace, who works in hospice, stepped up to foster Ceci. And with some proper attention and a safe place to call home, at least temporarily, Ceci is now a mother.
“[Hammy] and his loving roommates all have taken care of her 12 healthy puppies that she birthed there with them!” Koster reports. “This roommate team has worked around the clock for the past seven weeks to ensure their health and safety and Ceci’s. The puppies are almost old enough to adopt out.”
Ceci is one of more than 150 dogs the Compassion Project has placed in Colorado this year alone, many of them — like Ceci — in the valley.