A man from Rifle and another from Silt face criminal charges for a string of alleged motor vehicle thefts that occurred over a course of two weeks, according to the Aspen Police Department.
In a press release issued Tuesday, the APD said Grand Junction police arrested Silt resident Ryan Matthew on April 30 on a first-degree aggravated motor theft charge “for being in possession of a KTM motorcycle stolen from Aspen.”
The second suspect, Rifle resident Scott Allen Martin, was arrested May 7 by Garfield County sheriff’s deputies on an Aspen warrant for “his role in the thefts of a trailer and two motorcycles stolen from Aspen,” the release said.
The APD said more arrests could be made in the coming days as it works with law enforcement agencies in Grand Junction and Garfield County.
Four motorcycles and one trailer, all swiped from Aspen, have been recovered so far, according to the APD.
U.S. ski industry sets record
The U.S. ski industry experienced a record ski season in 2022-23 with a preliminary estimate of 64.7 million skier visits, according to the National Ski Areas Association.
As it stands, skier visits are up 6.6% from the prior season. However, several ski areas have extended their seasons so visits will continue to increase.
A skier visit is recorded every time an individual uses a lift ticket or pass at a ski area, NSAA noted. It is the key performance indicator for the industry.
The U.S. ski industry’s previous record was set during the 2021-22 season when it had nearly 60.7 million visits. The prior record was 60.54 million in 2010-11.
“Two consecutive seasons of record visitation signals that the U.S. ski industry is healthy, and that the demand for outdoor recreation is strong,” NSAA said in a news release. “Factors contributing to this record season include: a robust snow year in the Rockies and Pacific Southwest regions; growing options of season passes and frequency products; and an increased desire to get outside, especially among lapsed skiers who have returned to the slopes since the pandemic.”
NSAA divides the industry into six regions. The Rocky Mountain Region, including Colorado, recorded its second straight record season with an estimated 27.9 million skier visits. Aspen Skiing Co. hasn’t released its season figures yet, but company officials have indicated it won’t be a record. SkiCo traditionally releases figures when Colorado Ski Country USA, a trade association, announces trends at its annual meeting in early June.
NSAA noted that 50% of all skier visits came from season pass holders. It was the fourth season that season pass use surpassed day ticket use. Day tickets were at 33% with the remainder coming from frequency products, off-duty employees and complimentary tickets.
USFS seeks comments on Coal Basin project
The U.S. Forest Service is seeking public comments on a proposal to take an inventory and study the quality and quantity of waste methane gas venting near abandoned mines in Coal Basin west of Redstone.
Delta Brick and Climate Co. LLC has proposed using drones or helicopters to fly over a 5-square-mile area and use ground-based monitoring to gather data about the volume, concentration and location of methane gas being emitted into the atmosphere from vents, mining adits and other surface features. The proposal includes placing up to 10, 8-foot tall, tripod-mounted methane-identification instruments in 50 separate locations from June through September. The instruments would be accessed and moved by foot and horse.
The information will help identify the type of methane gas mitigation projects to pursue in the future. The Community Office of Resource Efficiency is pursuing the project with Delta Brick and Climate.
“This current analysis is only looking at the proposal to gather data about methane venting,” said Aspen-Sopris Deputy District Ranger Jennifer Schuller. “Any future mitigation projects in Coal Basin would be analyzed separately, which would include opportunities for public involvement.” More information, including maps and how to comment, is available at fs.usda.gov/project/?project=64062. Comments are wanted by June 7.