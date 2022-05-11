The city of Aspen’s parks department will host a public celebration for Arbor Day on May 21 from 9 a.m. to noon in Paepcke Park.
According to an announcement from the city, the event also will be a celebration of the 30th anniversary of Aspen’s designation as a “Tree City USA” community with a special focus on aspen trees as a keystone species in our valley.
An exhibit on the history of Aspen’s trees is planned. There also will be food, drinks and information booths on various topics, including tree planting, tree care, insect-disease identification, forest updates and wildfires.
Activities will include games, bucket-truck rides, a raffle and free tree giveaways with proof of Aspen residency, such as a utility bill.
GWS to cut ribbon on new trail project
The city of Glenwood Springs plans to conduct a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completed construction of the new Devereux Trail project at Two Rivers Park.
The event is free and open to the public, and will start at noon on May 20. It will include brief remarks from project partners and light refreshments.
“We are pleased to open this new direct multimodal route for our community into Two Rivers Park,” Glenwood Springs Mayor Jonathan Godes said in a news release. “This improvement also will allow better access between the bus stop on Highway 6 to local offices and attractions at Centennial Street.”
The Devereux Trail is a 10-foot-wide concrete multi-use path with “mechanically stabilized earth retaining walls along 510 linear feet of Devereux Road on the western edge of Two Rivers Park. The need to complete the trail connection was originally highlighted during the seven-month closure of Two Rivers Park for construction of the riverfront improvements, the release says.
During the closure, the city witnessed “a notable increase in pedestrians walking along the narrow Devereux Road,” which had no shoulder and no rails above knee height, even as it crossed Interstate 70, the release states.
Nearby, Iron Mountain Hot Springs and Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park are completing construction of sidewalk and street-crossing improvements at the intersection of Devereux Road and Highways 6 and 24. Together, these two projects complete the shared-use connection from Two Rivers Park to the Highway 6-24 bus stop, including improved access to the northern terminus of the pedestrian bridge on the east side of Devereux.
The Devereux Trail project was constructed with $149,999 in Small Multimodal and Economic Resiliency Grant funds from the Colorado Department of Transportation. The project also received a $300,000 cash match from Steve and Jeanne Beckley, of Iron Mountain Hot Springs, and $400,000 in city funds. The total cost for the project is approximately $850,000, the release adds.