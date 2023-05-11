County ordinance would prohibit STRs in Rural and Remote zones
Pitkin County commissioners on Wednesday passed the first reading of an ordinance to prohibit short-term rentals in backcountry areas zoned Rural and Remote.
The vote was 3-1 with commissioners Francie Jacober, Kelly McNicholas Kury and Greg Poschman supporting it and Patti Clapper opposed. Steve Child abstained. There will be a second reading and a public hearing on the proposal action on June 14.
Research by the county staff indicated there were three properties in the Rural and Remote areas such as the backside of Aspen Mountain that have advertised short-term rental properties in the past. Only two property owners applied for an STR license. County rules require a history of renting short-term between May 2017 and May 2022 to apply for a license.
Clapper said since the potential for STRs in Rural and Remote areas was so small, she felt they shouldn’t be banned. Instead, she preferred the commissioners reviewing any applications on a case-by-case basis.
Poschman countered, “There are so many reasons they aren’t appropriate” in Rural and Remote. He envisions sites in some of the most pristine areas of the county generating traffic for service by property managers, housekeepers and even florists. They would be creating “mini-hotels” in areas where county officials wanted to avoid commercial activity, he said.
McNicholas Kury said she supported the prohibition because it preserves the intent of Rural and Remote while keeping private property rights in place.
Rural and Remote zoning was created in 1994 to prevent Richmond Ridge and other areas on the back of Aspen Mountain from getting developed with mansions. The zone district was expanded to other areas of the county later in the 1990s
Jacober said she has received extensive comments from people supporting the prohibition.
“The only people I’ve heard from are those in opposition to STRs in Rural and Remote,” she said, adding she wanted to be responsive to those constituents.
Snowmass detours for culvert project begin Monday
The Brush Creek culvert reconstruction project begins on Monday. Brush Creek Road will be closed from the Blue Roof condos to the intersection with Owl Creek Road from approximately May 15 to Nov. 1.
A detour and special traffic alignments will be in place along Owl Creek Road and Highline Road for the duration of the project. Detour routes will be well-marked and road closure will be hardened to prevent confusion for road users.
Village Shuttle Route No. 8 will serve the Melton Ranch and Horse Ranch communities at 15-minute service intervals from 7:05 a.m. to 8:05 p.m. (30-minute service continuing to 9:05 p.m.) from June 5 through Sept. 24. Ride request service will be available until midnight. Route information and maps can be found at villageshuttle.com or by calling 970-923-2543.
For more information on the culvert reconstruction project, visit tosv.com/566/Brush-Creek-Culvert-Reconstruction
FirstBank teams with C’dale farmers' market
FirstBank has announced a partnership with the Carbondale Farmers’ Market for the summer season.
The sponsorship will support weekly live music, free arts and crafts for youth, and offer complimentary booth space for area nonprofits to pop-up.
The bank and market are seeking local artists to play live music, and Roaring Fork Valley musicians and Spanish-speaking groups are encouraged to apply. Compensation is $200 per time slot.
The Carbondale Farmers’ Market will be held from 10 a.m. to noon and 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. each Wednesday from June 7 through Sept. 27.
Interested artists can email info.carbondalefarmersmarket@gmail.com.
FirstBank also is offering a booth space at the Farmers’ Market to local nonprofits. This opportunity includes booth space, table, tent and a covered registration fee. Booths will be available for nonprofits to reserve for the Wednesday market events this summer.
Valley nonprofits interested in the FirstBank sponsored booth space can email info.carbondalefarmersmarket@gmail.com to learn more about availability and to sign up.
Market vendor applications for the 2023 market season are closed. For more information about the weekly market, visit carbondalefarmersmarket.com.