Prescribed burn planned for today near Hunter Creek
Fire managers with Aspen Fire and the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit anticipate conditions will be good today for igniting the Hunter Creek Prescribed Fire 2 miles northeast of Aspen.
Firefighters plan to burn up to 1,200 acres on White River National Forest lands to reduce dense vegetation and other fuels, “which improves wildlife habitat by stimulating new vegetation growth and lowers the risk of large wildfires,” a Pitkin County Open Space and Trails press release states.
Fire conditions currently vary widely across western Colorado based on elevation, slope, aspect and other factors. While some lower elevations are seeing high fire danger, many higher elevations are still covered in snow. The Hunter Creek Prescribed Fire area is above 7,500 feet elevation and bordered by snow, which will be used to help keep the prescribed fire within the desired perimeter, the release continues.
“We are monitoring the conditions on the ground along with site-specific weather forecasts very carefully,” Dan Nielsen, central zone prescribed fire and fuels specialist with the White River National Forest, said in a statement. “If conditions are not within the pre-identified prescription, we will not ignite the prescribed fire.”
Firefighters will ignite small, “manageable sections” of the burn area by helicopter. Firefighters on the ground will help ensure the fire stays within the planned perimeter. Potentially large amounts of smoke may be visible, particularly in the early afternoon. Most smoke should transport out of the area with the forecasted westerly transport winds.
Fire managers have developed a detailed prescribed fire plan and obtained smoke permits from the State of Colorado for the planned burn. Please contact Dan Nielsen 970-309-8198 for additional information. Prescribed fire smoke may affect your health. For more information, visit: https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/wood-smoke-and-health.
City released survey on Burlingame Early Childhood Education Center
The city of Aspen is soliciting community feedback to help inform the design direction of the Burlingame Early Childhood Education Center, according to a city announcement.
The survey is available on the Aspen Community Voice website through May 22.
“Everyone interested in providing feedback on design preferences is encouraged to take the survey,” Shirley Ritter, director of Kids First, said in a statement. “The survey results will help the project team collect baseline information to create a successful and community-driven early childhood education program at Burlingame.”
The initial design phase for the project is slated for May through August, with an initial focus on convening stakeholder groups and providing project information and “conducting the survey that will help determine the design direction for the project,” the release explains. “Simultaneously, the project team will conduct interviews and collect initial insights before designers work on the building design and site plan.”
The team will apply this information to the conceptual design options in June. When a schematic site program is established in July, the plan will then move to the public approval process.