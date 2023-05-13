ASE commercial air passenger figures higher, but no record
The Aspen-Pitkin County Airport handled 165,899 commercial passengers coming and going during the recent December-to-April tourism season, according to data provide by local airline-travel consultant Bill Tomcich.
The figure represents a 2.2% increase over the 2021-22 ski season’s 162,358 travelers, Tomcich wrote in an email to local tourism stakeholders and others.
But, it was not a record. During the pre-pandemic 2018-19 season, 174,293 commercial passengers arrived at and departed from ASE during the five-month period. To get the number of enplanements and deplanements, the overall figure can generally be cut in half, Tomcich has said.
The Aspen airport is served by commercial carriers United, American and Delta. Tomcich is a consultant to the stakeholder group Fly Aspen Snowmass.
Valley View health system welcomes oncologist Kropp
Valley View health system has hired board-certified radiation oncologist Lauren Kropp, M.D., to the Calaway Young Cancer Center.
“When planning radiation treatments, Dr. Kropp strives to focus on utilizing advanced technologies while developing individualized treatment plans in order to reduce the side effects of treatment,” a news release states.
Calaway Young Cancer Center is home to a “nationally-renowned, highly-skilled, innovative and respected team of providers with board certifications for the most advanced technologies and cancer treatment options in the country,” the release says.
Kropp is a member of Radiating Hope, a nonprofit organization that strives to improve radiation oncology care internationally. With the organization, she has traveled to Nepal and Chile on advocacy trips, supporting the radiation oncology practices in those countries, the release adds.
Local food and farm visitor guide launched
Five tourism organizations — the Aspen Chamber Resort Association, Snowmass Tourism, Basalt Chamber of Commerce, Carbondale Tourism and Visit Glenwood Springs — have produced a new visitors’ guide designed to give tourists a greater connection to local food products and the farms that provide them.
The Roaring Fork & Farm Map is a printed pocket guide to the Roaring Fork Valley’s experiences that include guest ranches, public gardens and visitor-ready farms and visitor attractions, along with specific restaurants, food outlets and producers that have been identified as “local food champions” for their efforts and relationships that support local and regional Colorado farmers through menu items and culinary offerings, a news release states.
The guide will be unveiled and made available to the public today at Carbondale’s annual Dandelion Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., in Sopris Park. It was illustrated by local artist Sarah Uhl, “designed to inspire visitors to each destination and locals to explore the wider Roaring Fork Valley, starting with the heritage of each destination’s food history which is introduced in the guide,” the release says.
The Roaring Fork & Farm Map will be available through the 10 Colorado Welcome Centers located across the state and within the visitor centers in Aspen, Snowmass, Basalt, Carbondale and Glenwood Springs. Many local lodges and hotels, restaurants and small businesses in the Roaring Fork Valley also will display the guide, the release adds.