Freeski Team nominations announced
The U.S. Ski & Snowboard has announced its U.S. Freeski Team halfpipe, slopestyle, big air and skicross nominations for the 2021-22 seasons.
A total of 27 pro-level and 15 rookie freeskiers have been nominated to the team — local Alex Ferreira was among those who made the cut, along with 2021 Land Rover U.S. Grand Prix champion Aaron Blunck, 2021 FIS slopestyle and overall Crystal Globe winner Colby Stevenson, five-time X Games medalist Alex Hall as well as Olympic medalist David Wise and Nick Goepper.
Olympic medalists Brita Sigourney, Devin Logan and seven-time X Games medalist Maggie Voisin return to set the tone for the women.
Closed for business
Independence Pass will be closed Monday, May 17 through Friday, May 21, to allow for urgent rockfall mitigation work, a Colorado Department of Transportation press release explained Thursday.
“There will be a hard closure in place between Mile Point 50 (between Weller Campground and turnoff for Lincoln Creek Campground) and MP 52 (east of Lincoln Creek Campground),” it continued. “Independence Pass is currently closed to vehicles, so next week’s closure is for cyclists, pedestrians, and other non-motorized use along the pass. During the closure, there will not be access to the Weller trailhead.”
There will be signs on both sides of the pass stating the road closure, as well as a flagger on the west side for warning users about the closure. The rockfall mitigation is necessary before Independence Pass reopens to vehicles for the summer season. The work includes rock scaling, which involves pushing loose rocks off the mountain slope above the highway.
CO 82 will be reopened to non-motorized use on Saturday, May 22, for the Ride For The Pass event hosted by the Independence Pass Foundation.
GarCo identifies homicide victim
Garfield County identified the homicide victim discovered after sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of an injured person along U.S. Highway 6 just west of Parachute on Tuesday evening as Wayne Moore, 59.
“[Moore] was in the vehicle and had been shot multiple times. He was declared dead at the scene,” a press release explains.
Upon arrival, deputies found a vehicle parked alongside Highway 6 in a wide area of the shoulder where the car had pulled off the main highway.
“While the incident is being treated as a homicide, there is no reason to believe there exists an ongoing threat to the public,” the press release continues.
GCSO is continuing the investigation in cooperation with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, the district attorney’s office and the Garfield County Coroner’s Office.
Anyone who may have information related to this incident is encouraged to call dispatch through its non-emergency number at 970-625-8095. An investigator will return the call.