Public survey starts with Sunday park reopening
The reopening of Sky Mountain Park to recreational use on Sunday will coincide with the launch of a public survey to solicit feedback about the popular open space, according to a Pitkin County news release.
It has been 10 years since the heart of the park debuted to public use, giving visitors their first access to the scenic ridge separating the Brush Creek and Owl Creek valleys, the release says. The park’s interconnected system of single-track trails, spread out over a collection of open space parcels that was some 20 years in the making, has become one of the most heavily used recreation destinations in Aspen-Snowmass.
This year, Pitkin County Open Space and Trails will update the park’s management plan, adopted in 2012. The survey, to be accessible on the Sky Mountain Park page at pitkinOSTprojects.com starting on Sunday, will help gauge public sentiment regarding the park as it exists today. It will ask users what they would like to see going forward. The survey will be open through June 16.
Open Space and Trails staffers will be on hand at park trailheads on Sunday, weather permitting, to hand out fliers and encourage users to complete the survey. Rangers on the trails will do the same, the release says.
“The 2012 management plan for the park set a lot of goals for wildlife protection, habitat improvement and trail development. Now, it’s time to review all that has been accomplished and look toward the next 10 years of park management,” Jessie Young, planning and outreach manager for Open Space and Trails, states in the release.
Sky Mountain Park encompasses roughly 2,400 acres adjacent to Snowmass Village and along the Brush Creek corridor. Much of it closes annually from Dec. 1 through May 15 for the protection of wildlife.
Open Space and Trails encourages users to stay out of closed areas of the Park until trails reopen on Sunday, to avoid riding or hiking when trails are muddy, and to take part in the upcoming survey.
Group representing Latino voices celebrates one-year anniversary
A nonprofit dedicated to serving the Latino population in the Roaring Fork Valley is celebrating its one-year anniversary.
Glenwood Springs-based Voces Unidas de las Montañas and its executive director, Alex Sanchez, sent an email to media and local supporters on Friday to reiterate the organization’s vision and to introduce its new affiliate organization, Voces Unidas Action Fund, a separate political advocacy nonprofit organization.
“The mission of the [action fund] is to hold elected officials accountable, lobby for progressive policy solutions, help elect progressive candidates, and prepare the next generation of local Latina and Latino elected leaders,” the email states.
Sanchez wrote of the launch of Voces Unidas de las Montañas one year ago. “We had a vision for increasing the power and influence of a community that has been relegated to the margins of society for far too long. …Our launch came as the COVID-19 pandemic strengthened its grasp on our everyday lives. While the crisis paused many in their tracks, we knew it was not the time to stall. Our work became more critical than ever as systemic issues were exacerbated in a time of crisis.”
As the first Latino-created, Latino-led advocacy nonprofit serving Garfield, Eagle and Pitkin counties, Voces Unidas de las Montañas has dedicated the last 12 months to partnering with local communities “around the three pillars of our work: leadership, advocacy, and civic engagement,” the email says. “We are dedicated to ensuring that Latinas and Latinos in our tri-county region have their voices amplified. Any table where the future of our communities are discussed and debated must make room to allow for our direct participation. Our opinions, contributions, and lived experiences deserve to be represented in all levels of leadership.”
Sanchez notes that Voces Unidas de las Montañas has played an integral role in assisting the community during the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuring vaccination equity, hosting 10 vaccine clinics totaling in 2,209 vaccines administered.
“Through our efforts, a total of 3,862 community members were helped with food baskets, direct financial aid, one-on-one assistance and vaccinations,” the email adds. “We’ve engaged 43,756 unique individuals in all of our work: online, through newsletters and in programs. Our numbers show that we reached 14,272 likely Latino voters during the 2020 election. With 421 leaders in our community participating in trainings, events, campaigns and service projects, we cannot be more excited about our momentum.”