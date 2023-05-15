Aspen-Snowmass experienced winter tourism season lodging occupancy of 58.5%, a 2.9% decrease compared with the 2021-22 season.
That’s according to final season data provided by resort tracking firm DestiMetrics. The data was passed along through a local monthly report that’s part of a collaboration between the Aspen Skiing Company, the Aspen Chamber Resort Association and Snowmass Tourism.
DestiMetrics defines the winter season as November through April.
The local summary that examines that data says that Snowmass was down 6% in occupancy, yet actually rented nearly 5% more rooms this season than last.
“Conversely, Aspen registers as flat in occupancy percent change but occupied roughly 5% less rooms this winter than last. In total, the community occupied 2,000 less rooms nights, year over year,” the report states.
The winter season was buoyed by a strong January, the summary says.
“January’s performance was a standout and proved to make the biggest difference this winter. January was buoyed by the return of normal visitation volumes from international guests lead by Australia and Brazil, the return of an audience-fueled X Games Aspen, a record-breaking Gay Ski Week and other solid group business booked throughout the month,” the report adds.
April occupancy began the month flat compared with last year, according to the summary. With snow continuing to fall in April, the lodging industry picked up solid last-minute reservations and ended the month at 33.5%, beating last year by 1.2%.
“The increase was due to Snowmass being up 11% over last year, achieving 29.6%. Aspen eclipsed Snowmass’s occupancy but underperformed last year by 4.5%, achieving 37.8% occupancy below last year’s 39.6%,” the report says.