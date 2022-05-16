Sick hikers assisted up Conundrum Creek
Local authorities assisted two sick hikers from the Conundrum Creek Trail on Saturday afternoon.
A Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office news release says that emergency dispatchers received a relayed message from a concerned hiker shortly after noon on Saturday. The hiker’s message said there were two sick hikers near a campsite 8 miles up Conundrum Creek.
“The message further stated both hikers were suffering extreme altitude sickness and needed immediate medical assistance,” the release says.
The Conundrum Creek Trail, in the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness, generally parallels Conundrum Creek, weaving 8.5 miles and 2,500 vertical feet up the valley and through the woods, the release notes.
A CareFlight of the Rockies helicopter crew was notified and arrived at the trail area an hour later. Mountain Rescue Aspen deployed eight members, five of whom ascended the trail. The remaining three MRA members waited at the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport for a potential CareFlight pickup.
By 4 p.m., CareFlight had transported both patients from the trail to Aspen Valley Hospital, where they received proper care. All MRA personnel were safely out of the field at 6:09 p.m., the release states.
Hikers should be “aware of their surroundings and their limitations,” the release adds. “Hikers are encouraged always to be prepared for the unexpected when traveling through the backcountry.”
AspenOUT to present Drag Queen Bingo
To kick off Pride Month, AspenOUT will host a June 5 fundraiser with the Aspen Art Museum that will feature a celebrity drag queen.
AspenOUT, the producers of Aspen Gay Ski Week, has partnered with the museum for the event, described in a news release as a “Drag Queen Bingo Brunch.” It will be held at the museum’s Rooftop Café starting at 10 a.m. Mariam T, a San Diego-based drag queen and gay ski week personality, will preside over the festivities.
“We are excited to celebrate Pride Month with this fundraising brunch,” said Kim Kuliga, producer of AspenOUT, in a prepared statement. “Mariam T delights crowds at Aspen Gay Ski Week each year, and we’re fortunate to have her return this summer to support Aspen Art Museum and AspenOUT.”
Aspen Rooftop Café will provide a variety of food, cocktails and mimosas. Tickets are $160 each and cover brunch, cocktails and three games of bingo with prizes from local businesses. All net proceeds benefit the museum and AspenOUT, the release adds.