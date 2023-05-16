The trails at Sky Mountain Park will open for the summer today.
Pitkin County Open Space and Trails closes the park and its trails for the benefit of wildlife from Dec. 1 through May 15. Tuesday’s openings include the Seven Star Trail, located on the opposite side of Brush Creek Road from the main portion of Sky Mountain Park.
The 2,400-acre park is located between Highway 82 and Snowmass Village. There are multiple trailhead parking areas, including Buttermilk, Brush Creek Park-and-Ride and the Snowmass Village recreation center.
The park is closed from dusk to dawn and all singletrack trails are off limits to e-bikes and other motorized uses.
In addition to the Sky Mountain Park trails, the North Rim Trail will open for the summer today.
Several trails in and around Snowmass Village remain closed for the benefit of wildlife. Government Trail east of the Elk Camp work road is closed May 15 through June 27. Anaerobic Nightmare also remains closed through June 27.
Sequel Trail and Tom Blake Trail are closed April 25 through June 20.
All White River National Forest trails are closed to bicycles from Nov. 23 through May 22.
Cottonwood Pass opens for summer
Cottonwood Pass Road between Gypsum and the Roaring Fork Valley opened for the summer on Monday, according to Eagle County.
The county urged drivers to use caution on the road due to sharp turns, narrow sections, steep drop-offs and portions that aren’t paved. In addition, precipitation can make portions of the road difficult to travel.
The route isn’t for commercial vehicles. Any vehicle that exceeds 8 feet, 6 inches in width, 14 feet, 6 inches in height, and 35 feet in length need to apply to Eagle County for a permit to use the road.
Eagle County seeks comment on STR rules
Eagle County officials are soliciting public comment on a proposed short-term rental licensing ordinance.
The ordinance is currently in a preliminary draft stage and has the potential to encompass a range of options for licensing and collecting fees from short-term rental properties within unincorporated Eagle County. The county commissioners are tentatively scheduled to vote on passage of the ordinance in the fall of 2023 for implementation by the winter.
County officials are examining short term rental policies implemented by similar mountain resort communities in Colorado, as well as considering the specific needs of Eagle County, to formulate a draft ordinance. The county is also working with consultant Economic Planning Services Inc. to find a policy best suited to Eagle County.
Currently, STRs do not require a license to operate in unincorporated Eagle County. Estimates place the number of active STRs around 5,000 countywide and 2,000 in unincorporated Eagle County, with the majority found in Beaver Creek.
Details on the proposed ordinance, a FAQ section and a comment submission form can be found at eaglecounty.us/government/draft_short_term_rental_ordinance.php.