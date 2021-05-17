Hanna Faulhaber earns AVSC recognition second year in a row
The Aspen Valley Ski & Snowboard Club, for a second year in a row, gave its prestigious Andy Mill Award — chosen from the four Pursuit of Excellence winners — to freestyle skier Hanna Faulhaber.
Faulhaber, 16, recently qualified for the U.S. Freeski Pro Halfpipe Team and finished fourth place in the Aspen 2021 FIS Snowboard and Freeski Championships.
“Hanna returned after an incredible season in 2019-2020 hungrier and more determined than ever to take the next step,” AVSC Freestyle Program Director Eric Knight said in a statement. “It’s hard to top third place at Youth Olympic Games (2020) but this year’s fourth place at FIS Freeski World Championships against the top women halfpipe skiers on the planet did just that. Hanna has trained and put in the work for years, and the hard work is paying off; she is ranked 15th in the world and third in the [United States].”
The Andy Mill Award — named after the Aspen local and AVSC alum who in 1988 earned the U.S. Olympic Spirit Award and continues to support the ski and snowboard club — “is given to an athlete who has achieved outstanding national and/or international results,” according to the AVSC description.
Voces Unidas launches political advocacy nonprofit arm
As Voces Unidas de las Montañas commemorates one year, the organization announced this month the launch of an affiliate program — a 501(c)4 political advocacy nonprofit: Voces Unidas Action Fund.
“The mission of the [Voces Unidas Action Fund] is to hold elected officials accountable, lobby for progressive policy solutions, help elect progressive candidates and prepare the next generation of local Latina and Latino elected leaders,” Voces Unidas Executive Director Alex Sánchez wrote in the announcement.
Sánchez lauded the 501(c)3 nonprofit’s past year of considerable achievements, especially throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, having hosted 10 vaccine clinics that collectively administered 2,209 vaccines.
Additionally, “a total of 3,862 community members were helped with food baskets, direct financial aid, one-on-one assistance and vaccinations. … Our numbers show that we reached 14,272 likely Latino voters during the 2020 election. With 421 leaders in our community participating in trainings, events, campaigns and service projects, we cannot be more excited about our momentum,” he wrote.