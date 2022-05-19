Paepcke Transit Hub project starts Monday
The Paepcke Transit Hub improvement project in Aspen will begin Monday and run through Oct. 31, weather permitting.
A city news release says the completed project will enhance safety for all users at Aspen’s second-busiest transit hub. The project includes upgraded infrastructure and utilities, an improved pedestrian crossing on Main Street and a new covered bus shelter with real-time digital signage.
Motorists should anticipate construction work on Main Street adjacent to Paepcke Park in Aspen occurring Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and intermittently on Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Traffic control plans include construction flaggers, vehicular lane shifts and motorist, cyclist and pedestrian detours.
The project will not result in any changes to existing bus routing or service levels, the release says. Existing bus stops will be relocated nearby for the project’s duration.
“Because there will be two lanes of traffic open in each direction during the majority of construction, the impacts to motorists should be limited,” said Kathleen Wanatowicz, public information manager for the project. “There will be intermittent traffic stops or holds for construction activities.”
For the most updated project information and traffic impacts, sign up for alerts by texting MAIN to 844-308-MAIN. Information also can be found at the project webpage: AspenCommunityVoice.com/PaepckeTransitHub.
Glenwood Springs resort awards $11K to students
Emmalee Machart, Elizabeth Parker and Genesis Quintero are the recipients of the 2022 Glenwood Hot Springs Resort Higher Education Scholarship.
A total of $11,000 was awarded this year, with Parker and Quintero receiving $5,000 and Machart $1,000 for their college educations, a news release from the resort states.
“For 27 years running, Glenwood Hot Springs Resort has helped young people achieve dreams for their future through continued learning,” the release says.
The scholarship was created in 1995 to assist goal-oriented individuals in attending accredited institutions of higher learning, including four-year colleges and universities, community colleges and trade schools. To date, Glenwood Hot Springs Resort has given away $243,000 to youths for educational purposes, according to the release.
Quintero, a senior at Roaring Fork High School, plans to study nursing at Regis University in Denver. She is the daughter of Juan and Mayra Quintero of Carbondale.
Parker recently finished her freshman year at the University of Colorado Boulder, where she is a pre-nursing/nursing student. She graduated from Coal Ridge High School last year, and is the daughter of James Parker and Julieta Martinez of New Castle.
Machart, a senior at Roaring Fork High School, plans to pursue psychology at University of Colorado-Boulder and was accepted into the McNeill Academic Program, which is a multicultural learning community. She has been responsible for herself for the last five years, which has required “amazing determination and hard work,” the release adds.