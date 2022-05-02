MRA rescues man, son on Hunter Creek Trail
Local emergency personnel rescued a 63-year-old man and his teenage son on Saturday afternoon after the man was injured from sliding down an embankment on the Hunter Creek Trail, according to a Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office news release.
At 4:25 p.m., emergency dispatchers were alerted of an injured hiker in the vicinity of the trail, which is located near Aspen and has a moderate difficulty status with “many rocks, tree roots and challenges,” the release says.
“The reporting party said her husband fell while hiking with their 14-year-old son. The husband sustained some significant injuries, was in extreme pain and was now unable to walk,” the release states.
The teenager was advised to stay where he was, in a “precarious” spot, until help arrived. Mountain Rescue Aspen and sheriff’s office personnel located the father-and-son hiking team at about 5:40 p.m. The youth was assisted to the trailhead while the injured man was transported in a litter to a waiting ambulance. The release does not describe the nature of the man’s injuries or whether he was taken to a local health care facility.
The release includes a reminder about the dangers of backcountry hiking, a warning that’s commonly included in announcements about MRA rescue attempts.
“Never voluntarily leave the trail, be sure to tell someone where you are going and when you expect to return, and always stay within your ability,” the release adds.
BMS to host fundraiser, Bike-A-Thon, May 7-14
Basalt Middle School will host its second annual Bike-A-Thon, a fundraising event, from May 7-14.
The event will offer a bike-skills course and games from Roaring Fork Cycling, a large raffle, a bike-decorating station, music and more. It encourages the Roaring Fork Valley community to “dust off their bikes and head outdoors” to support the school, a news release says.
Participants will have the flexibility to ride their own routes at any time during the week of the event, culminating in the in-person celebration on May 14 at the school.
“Our staff includes many avid bike riders, and we’ve held Bike-to-School days for years. Our after-school mountain bike club with Roaring Fork Cycling is always a popular activity for students, so it seemed like a great fit to continue that trend and serve our fundraising needs as well,” Principal Jennifer Ellsperman said in a statement.
Basalt Middle School previously raised funds to fill critical programming and supply gaps through an annual magazine fundraiser, but made the change last year to an event that better aligns with schoolwide culture and values, the release says.
Participants of the BMS Bike-A-Thon can register online at bit.ly/bmsbike for a 1-mile, 10-mile or 25-mile distance, but the rest is up to them. They can choose which trails to ride, what type of bike to use (even stationary bikes) and when to ride during the week of the event.
Once a participant has completed the ride, they’re encouraged to post pictures to Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #Bike4BMS for a chance to win a rafting trip for two, provided by Blazing Adventures.
Registration cost is $20 per adult and $10 per child. A family of up to five can register and receive a capped entry fee of $50. Early registrants will receive a gift card to Basalt Bike and Ski and all who register receive a raffle ticket toward locally sponsored raffle prizes. Participants are strongly encouraged to ride their bikes to the May 14 celebration, the release says.
BMS Bike-A-Thon is a project of the school’s Parent Engagement Group and has many local sponsors.
“This is the largest fundraiser of the year, with all of the proceeds going toward BMS Outdoor Education, programs to ignite a sense of belonging for students, unfunded special staff projects and teacher-staff appreciation,” the release adds.
For more information or to register, visit bit.ly/bmsbike. Questions about sponsoring or donating raffle items can be addressed to Brook Portman via email at skibeaver@gmail.com.