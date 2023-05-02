Two meetings will be held later in May on the Coal Basin methane project being studied west of the town of Redstone.
The Community Office for Resource Efficiency will host the first meeting on Monday at 6 p.m. at the Third Street Center in Carbondale. The second meeting will be on May 17 at 6 p.m. at the Church at Redstone.
While the coal mines in the mountains of Coal Basin have been abandoned, they are still venting significant amounts of methane. CORE and its lead contractor, Delta Brick & Climate Co., have submitted a proposal to the U.S. Forest Service to study the methane leaking from the mine with the goal of providing eventual mitigation solutions. Methane is a particularly potent contributor to greenhouse gas emissions.
“The new proposal is low-impact and includes detection of mine gas by surface instruments and aircraft,” CORE said in a news release.
In the meetings, CORE and Delta Brick & Climate will present plans for the project and take questions from the public. Light snacks and beverages will be provided at the meetings.
The U.S. Forest Service also will review the proposal.
North Star parking projects underway
Construction has started on redesigned parking areas at North Star Nature Preserve east of Aspen.
The first phase of work is tentatively scheduled to conclude by June 23, according to Pitkin County Open Space and Trails. The project will resume in late-August and finish in October.
Pitkin County has contracted with Frontier Paving to rebuild the South Gate lot, North lot, the Beach parking area and the Roaring Fork River take-out at Stillwater pedestrian bridge.
The first work is on the South Gate parking lot and will require closure of the area. Users of the East of Aspen trail are being detoured around the project site. The project does not include the Wildwood put-in.
Work at the take-out will occur in the fall after river use at North Star tails off.
During construction, North Star users will find fewer areas to park, though only one parking area is scheduled to be closed at a time.
The project, designed with input from the Colorado Department of Transportation, is intended to improve vehicle and pedestrian safety.