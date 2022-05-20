White River National Forest summer season begins Sat.
The summer motorized and mountain bike travel season begins Saturday in most areas of the White River National Forest, an Agriculture Department announcement notes.
Some roads and trails are not scheduled to open until later in May or June “because of conditions at higher elevations or to reduce disturbance to wildlife such as calving elk,” according to the USDA.
Some roads and trails opening Saturday may still be muddy or snowy in places and susceptible to damage if people drive or ride them.
“We have a wide range of elevations with varying conditions. Some open gates may lead to roads that are wet and muddy,” said White River National Forest Supervisor Scott Fitzwilliams in a statement. “Travel in muddy conditions creates deep ruts that can significantly damage roads and trails. Please be patient and give muddy areas time to dry out and harden so they can be enjoyed all summer long.”
High winds this spring have blown down a higher-than-usual number of trees across the forest’s roads and trails, and it may take more time for roads and trails to be cleared than in past years, the release warns.
“E-bikes are considered motor vehicles by the Forest Service and may only be ridden on roads and trails designated open to motorized use,” the release says. “Traditional (non-electric) bicycles are allowed on designated trails and roads where mechanized use is permitted.”
Off-road and off-trail travel is prohibited for all motorized and mechanized vehicles on the White River National Forest.
Ranger District offices have the latest site-specific information. Summer motor vehicle use maps and mountain bike maps are available at: www.fs.usda.gov/whiteriver.
Glenwood Springs city manager resigns, moving to Sustainable Strategies
Glenwood Springs City Manager Debra Figueroa announced she will be resigning from her position effective July 8, after six years in the role. Figueroa will be joining the Colorado office of Sustainable Strategies, a grant writing and advocacy firm.
“I am privileged to have served as City Manager for Glenwood Springs,” Figueroa said in a statement. “We have a wonderful community, and I am so proud of the incredible work that my staff has achieved over the last six years to rebuild and transform our infrastructure, bring broadband fiber to residents, improve our parks and open space and position the community for a resilient future.”
Appointed city manager in June 2016, Figueroa stewarded the city through the replacement of the 27th Street Bridge, reconstruction of South Midland (the project is anticipated to be complete in July), construction of the West Midland Trail, enhancement of the shorelines at Two Rivers and Veltus parks, completion of the Eighth Street Connection, transition to 100% renewable electric energy, and water infrastructure improvements following the Grizzly Creek Fire and subsequent debris flows, according to the announcement.
“Through her leadership, the community has made significant progress on the South Bridge project, bringing the project to 100% design and a strong application for federal funding,” the press release continues. “She also led the city as nearly every commuter in the region was affected by the largest planned detour in U.S. history as CDOT replaced the Grand Avenue Bridge.”
The Glenwood Springs City Council will announce in the next few weeks how it plans to fill the position.
“Working alongside Debra has been an honor. Her leadership helped the community through the COVID-19 pandemic, positioned Glenwood Springs to be resilient in the face of climate change, and made significant improvements for the betterment of the community,” said Mayor Jonathan Godes. “The integrity, people, and culture she has instilled over the last six years is a legacy that will endure.”