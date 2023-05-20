Rifle Mountain Park is closed due to flooding. County Road 217 is shut down at the end of State Highway 325 just past the Rifle Falls Fish Hatchery, and no one will be allowed past that point, according to the city of Rifle.
Snowmelt, combined with heavy localized downpours of rain, has resulted in extensive ponding on roadways, campsites and other low-lying areas. Rifle Creek, which runs through the park, has been overflowing its banks and running extremely fast, the city said.
The conditions are expected to worsen as more precipitation is anticipated for the area. The city urged people to not enter the park until it has been deemed safe and officially reopened.
For updates, visit rifleco.org or city of Rifle
Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.
Upgrades coming to Hanging Lake Trail
The White River National Forest on Friday approved a number of improvements to the Hanging Lake Trail..
According to a news release from the U.S. Forest Service, a combination of trail improvements and ecological restoration will begin this fall to make the 1.2-mile Hanging Lake Trail more sustainable, safe and resilient. The project will be funded through Great Outdoors Colorado, Colorado Parks and Wildlife State Trails Program, the National Forest Foundation, city of Glenwood Springs, and the USDA Forest Service.
“This work would not be possible without the support of our partners,” said White River National Forest Supervisor Scott Fitzwilliams in a statement. “These repairs and improvements will ensure that we continue to provide a world-class visitor experience at this iconic Colorado location for decades to come.”
The trail and associated bridges suffered significant damage following the 2021 debris flows in Glenwood Canyon. While a temporary trail was opened in 2022, more extensive repairs are needed for long-term sustainability.
The approved project includes reengineering six of the trail’s seven bridges to better accommodate high water and debris flows. Two of the bridges would also be slightly relocated to crossing locations that provide better stream clearance.
A boardwalk at Spouting Rock will reduce erosion and other impacts by guiding visitors on a defined pathway looping around the falls.
Minor regrading and rock work, flood debris removal, and native seeding and planting will occur by hand along the trail to stabilize stream banks and reduce erosion.
At the trailhead, debris will be removed and the stream channel reconstructed to protect the adjacent paved recreation path, restrooms, and trailhead facilities. An accessible plaza with seating and shade will also be constructed.
The Civilian Conservation Corps structure along the trail will be stabilized in consultation with the State Historic Preservation Office to ensure the longevity of this historic resource. Work is expected to begin in September and continue through fall 2024. Trail closures could be necessary as work progresses.
Additional details about the improvements, including the decision memo, are available at fs.usda.gov/project/?project=63318.