Anderson Ranch announces its summer lineup
Anderson Ranch Arts Center announced its full Summer Series: Featured Artists and Conversations lineup, which will return to the Anderson Ranch campus for 2021.
“The Summer Series: Featured Artists and Conversations speakers at Anderson Ranch are dynamic and diverse,” said Peter Waanders, ranch president and CEO, in a statement. “The 2021 series will bring a wide variety of voices and dialog to the campus throughout the summer. We look forward to a great season of big ideas and stimulating dialog here at the Ranch.”
That lineup includes six events, including the 2021 International Artist Honoree celebration, featuring Simone Leigh in conversation with Saidiya Hartman.
“The annual Summer Series features some of the most influential artists of our time, explores the work of world-renowned creators and curators and hosts conversations with today’s most significant critics and collectors in both lecture and Q&A formats,” an Anderson Ranch press release outlines.
Filling the gap in Rifle biodiversity
Additional volunteers are needed to complete the final phase of a three-year restoration effort along Rifle Creek.
“If you’re interested to learn about best practices to improve creek habitat and increase biological diversity, identify native and invasive species, or get away from town and dig your hands into the soil, join the Middle Colorado Watershed Council (MCWC) and CSU’s Colorado Natural Heritage Program (CNHP) this weekend,” an MCWC press release states.
Volunteers can sign up for either one day or all days: Friday, Saturday or Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Almost a full mile of Rifle Creek, just three miles below Rifle Gap Dam, is undergoing an extensive restoration along its banks. Landowner John Powers is collaborating with CNHP, MCWC and USDA’s Natural Resource Conservation Service to mitigate impacts from the Rifle Gap Dam and past agricultural activities, as well as to control invasive tamarisk, Russian olive and other weeds along the creek, the release explains.
“The efforts to re-establish cottonwoods and other native plants along this stretch of Rifle Creek is a monumental effort — providing benefits for the project site, as well as up and downstream reaches. Rifle Creek is an important tributary to the Colorado River. As the plants grow, they will provide shade to cool the creek and improve habitat for fish and wildlife. This is a rare case study of best practices on private land and demonstration site for the benefit of other landowners,” said Lisa Tasker, project manager from CNHP.