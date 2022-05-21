Today’s Arbor Day event canceled by city of Aspen
The city of Aspen’s Arbor Day event scheduled to be held today has been canceled due to the winter storm system that brought snow and cold temperatures to the area.
In an announcement on Friday, the city said it would reschedule the celebration at a date to be determined.
“We look forward to celebrating our trees and our 30 years as a Tree City USA in the future,” the announcement states.
The event would have taken place from 9 a.m. to noon in Paepcke Park. An exhibit on the history of Aspen’s trees was planned, along with food, drinks and information booths on various topics, including tree planting, tree care, insect-disease identification, forest updates and wildfires. Other activities also were scheduled, such as games, bucket-truck rides, a raffle and free tree giveaways.
Aspen intersection to close for 5 days
The South Spring Street and East Cooper Avenue intersection — where a project to improve bike and pedestrian safety has been under way for the past few weeks — will be fully closed for five days beginning Monday.
The intersection closure is necessary for new asphalt paving of the roadway, according to a city of Aspen news release. Traffic detours around the intersection and buses will be rerouted accordingly. Pedestrian access to businesses will be open at all times.
The safety project recently was extended due to weather delays and other unforeseen issues. Staff discovered deteriorated infrastructure due to underground snowmelt when work started on the project early this month. The city recently said that crews expect to complete construction before Memorial Day, which is May 30.
For most of this month, the intersection has been closed to most vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians, but one lane has remained open to accommodate inbound bus traffic (southbound on Spring Street toward East Durant Avenue). Starting Monday, the incoming buses will be rerouted, according to the city.
A 2019 study identified the Spring and Cooper intersection as the second-most accident-prone location in downtown Aspen. A “living lab” in 2021 implemented temporary features to test the ability to improve pedestrian and cyclist safety by increasing visibility and reducing pedestrian exposure time in the crosswalk, according to the city.
The current project will permanently install infrastructure, including a four-way stop, curb extensions, ADA-approved sidewalks and ramps, stormwater improvements and painted crosswalks. For more information, visit aspencommunityvoice.com/spring-and-cooper-intersection.