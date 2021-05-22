I-70 closed for hours Friday
Eastbound traffic on Interstate 70 between New Castle and Canyon Creek closed Friday morning as a result of a vehicular crash between a car and a semi truck at Mile Marker 107.
The stretch of interstate remained closed for most of the day, not reopening until about 5:30 p.m.
Two medical helicopters arrived on scene to evacuate the injured parties, according to a Garfield County Sheriff’s Office press release sent at 9:55 a.m., about an hour after the accident occurred. In addition to the aerial rescue operation, traffic backlogs from onlookers created made for a difficult situation, Colorado Department of Transportation spokesperson Elise Thatcher said via email Friday morning.
“We are strongly asking that motorists move smoothly along the U.S. 6 detour, without stopping to look at the crash site,” she said. “Delays are increasing on the U.S. 6 detour due to motorists slowing down or stopping to look at the crash and emergency response.”
As of Friday, the incident was still being investigated.
Roaring Fork Schools’ Rangel named next Riverview assistant principal
Riverview School Principal Adam Volek announced that the district’s dual language coordinator, Courtney Rangel, will be the next assistant principal at RS.
“I am excited to announce that Courtney Rangel has accepted the assistant principal position at our school,” Volek said in his letter to the school community. “Courtney stands firmly in her belief that all students deserve the best educational experience and that relationships with students and families, as well as responsive practices around equity and social justice, are the cornerstones of our work in creating a safe and inclusive environment for all kids.”
Most recently, Rangel served as the district’s dual language coordinator supporting the dual language programs at Riverview and Basalt Elementary School. Prior to that, Rangel was a founding member of the Riverview program and taught for two years in Riverview’s kindergarten Spanish classroom. Before moving to the Roaring Fork Valley, Rangel was a bi-literacy coach, first- and second-grade teacher, as well as a high school ELD teacher.
The interview committee noted that Rangel had strengths in authentic parent and community engagement, holistic dual language pedagogy, inclusive practices, communication, professional development, and Riverview systems.