The team working on the Maroon Bells Comprehensive Recreation Plan will unveil initial findings, draft recommendations and next steps in an online meeting on May 30.
The meeting will be held from 5-6:30 p.m. To attend the virtual public meeting via Zoom, contact Hoamy.Tran@dot.gov for the link.
“The public is invited to participate and provide input on the prioritization of draft recommendations through an interactive on-line exercise and discussion,” a meeting notice says.
The plan is intended to provide a framework for sustainably managing recreation access to and activities within the Maroon Creek Valley.
“This plan will identify goals and recommendations to improve sustainable access to and recreation in the Maroon Bells Scenic Area while accounting for local economic and other community impacts,” says the website for the planning effort.
The area being studied extends from the roundabout on Highway 82 to the route up to Crater Lake. A group of local entities hired the Volpe National Transportation Systems Center to undertake the study.
SkiCo announces hours for Ajax summer ops
Aspen Skiing Co. will kick off its summer 2023 operations on Memorial Day weekend with the Silver Queen Gondola at Aspen Mountain running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
The gondola will continue to operate on weekends only until June 16, when daily operations will begin. Daily operations at Snowmass will commence June 21, with the Elk Camp Gondola, Elk Camp Chair and the Meadows chair running daily.
Phase 2 of the Pandora’s terrain and lift project is underway. “Please be aware of all construction activity when hiking or biking on the mountain this summer,” a news release says.
Full details on operations and what’s new for summer can be found at aspensnowmass.com.