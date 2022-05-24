A skier was injured while recreating in the backcountry Cathedral Lake Trail area on Saturday afternoon and was hoisted to safety via helicopter, a Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office news release says.
At 12:21 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a report of an injured skier 2 miles up Cathedral Lake Trail, which is southwest of Aspen. A hiker on the trail reported that the skier fell and sustained serious injuries. The injured skier was accompanied by a second skier, according to the release.
Mountain Rescue Aspen was immediately notified and mobilized. A High-Altitude Aviation Training Site helicopter was mobilized as well. Pitkin County Deputy Anthony Todaro ascended the trail in an attempt to make contact. At about 1:18 p.m. MRA sent a ground team onto the trail, the release says.
At 1:36 p.m., Todaro saw the injured skier and the skier’s partner. MRA personnel arrived on scene at about 2:38 p.m. The HAATS helicopter arrived and successfully hoisted the injured skier into the aircraft shortly before 3 p.m., the release states.
Unresponsive, the skier was transported by helicopter to the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport, where an ambulance was waiting. Aspen Ambulance District then continued the skier’s transport to Aspen Valley Hospital, the release says. The release does not provide details about the skier’s injuries.
Eleven rescuers from MRA, HAATS, the ambulance district and the sheriff’s office “contributed to the safe and successful completion of this mission,” the release notes.
“Mountain Rescue Aspen would like to remind people that in-between season conditions are variable and backcountry users need to be aware of seasonal transitions,” the release adds.
RFSD finalizes contract with new superintendent
The Roaring Fork School District Board of Education announced on Monday that it had concluded contract negotiations with incoming Superintendent Jesús Rodríguez, who begins his tenure on July 1.
The school board used salary and benefit information from 10 comparable districts to determine the $220,000 annual compensation, the announcement explains — representing a figure in the top one-third of the comparison districts, “just as the rates of pay have been adjusted to be across other roles in the district.”
Rodríguez and RFSD have agreed to a five-year contract.
“Going forward, the board will refine the evaluation process to ensure that this accountability function is meaningful to the public, the board, the superintendent and the school community,” the announcement notes. “We recognize the importance of this, especially for a new leader within our district and we look forward to engaging stakeholders in this process.”
The board will take formal action approving the contract during its meeting on Wednesday.
Western Slope vets to host golf tournament on June 3
The Western Slope Veterans Coalition will host the second annual Veterans Golf Tournament on June 3 at Lakota Links Golf Club in New Castle.
The tournament is seeking team and individual players, volunteers and hole sponsors as well as donations, a news release says.
“The Western Slope Veterans Coalition grew out of a desire to address the needs and challenges of our veterans and the desire to give something in return for their service and sacrifice,” board president Jeremie Oates said in a news release. “This tournament is a wonderful and fun way to lend support while getting to know us as an organization.”
The release says last year’s inaugural tournament was a success. Oates hopes that this year leads to establishing the event as an anchor among the organization’s other fundraising efforts.
All proceeds from the event help sustain the Western Slope Veterans Coalition and the many programs it provides for veterans in the region, the release states. The organization provides emergency funds, outreach and services for all active and retired military persons and their families throughout the region, including Garfield, Eagle and Pitkin counties.
Registration for the tournament, which has adopted the scramble format, begins at 11:30 a.m. on the day of the event. The shotgun start is at 1:30 p.m. Cost is $125 per individual and $500 per foursome.
The release adds that there will be an opportunity for players to test themselves against LPGA professional Mei Brennan in a closest-to-the-hole challenge. The event will include other contests, games and prizes, including a $10,000 hole-in-one opportunity. All players receive a swag bag and are invited to stay after the event for the tournament awards, to be followed by a light dinner and beverages.
For more information, visit westernslopeveterans.org.