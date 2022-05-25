Pitkin County’s public health department was notified by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment early this month of 118 cases of part- and full-time residents who had been tested for mercury in their blood between 2018-22, the county said Tuesday.
Seventy-five individuals were found to have mercury levels higher than 5 mcg per liter, the CDPHE’s threshold for investigation, according to a news release. Pitkin County Public Health will begin calling individuals included in the affected group as an act of routine surveillance.
CDPHE coordinates with local public health agencies to follow up with individuals found to have blood mercury levels above the threshold. The state of Colorado has a relatively low threshold for investigation, at 5 mcg per liter. The state of Michigan’s action level is 15 mcg and California and Florida do not act unless the blood level is 10mcg or higher.
“Colorado’s lower threshold level may indicate there is no significance to these results, but it’s the job of public health to ensure there is no significance,” the release states.
Mercury is a naturally occurring toxic metal. At room temperature, it becomes a liquid. People can be exposed to mercury from natural or manmade sources in the environment, such as by eating contaminated fish or by handling household items like broken fluorescent light bulbs or damaged thermometers.
Mercury is a health concern because it cannot be broken down in the body. It can build up in bodily tissue over time, harming the central nervous system and kidneys. Individuals who have been tested for elevated mercury should continue to work with their physicians to understand test results and implications. The state and county health departments are not poised to provide individual medical advice, the release adds.
Carbondale seeks public input on Town Center lots
The town of Carbondale is inviting the community to learn more about the potential for a future residential and mixed-use project on recently gifted town-owned properties.
The town says in a news release that it’s planning a “fun outreach event” on June 3 for the public to learn more about the properties and provide input. It will be held on the vacant lots surrounding the Thunder River Theatre in downtown Carbondale from 5-7:30 p.m.
Bob Shultz, a Carbondale-based planning consultant, was engaged early this year to provide research and analysis of the properties. The event will display information about the properties and offer engagement opportunities to participants in a fun and interactive way, the release states.
“This outreach event is called a ‘vision party’ because we want the community to get excited about the possibilities and opportunities, said Carbondale Mayor Ben Bohmfalk. “We will have ice cream and family-friendly creative activities coordinated by Carbondale Arts.”
Town Manager Lauren Gister said much insight was gleaned from the outreach conducted during the town’s Comprehensive Plan Update, such as the need for more affordable housing and community-commercial spaces.
“But we want to know what else we should consider,” she said.
Community engagement efforts will continue through the month of June. The Board of Trustees work session on June 21 will be another opportunity for the community to provide feedback on the direction of the Town Center lots, the release adds.