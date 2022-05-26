PitCo BOCC pauses for school shooting victims
The Pitkin Board of County Commissioners paused briefly at the start of Wednesday’s regular meeting to reflect on Tuesday’s tragic shooting of 19 children and two adults at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
The moment of silence was observed following the reading of a proclamation to honor “the month of the young child.”
BOCC chair Patti Clapper said even though the proclamation marked a celebration, she wanted to take the pause to reflect on the tragedy, which “was devastating to us all, especially those of us with young children.”
“I don’t know how we’re going to stop these tragedies … but we, as a country, have to figure it out,” she said.
Shirley Ritter, director of the local child care program KidsFirst, spoke following the proclamation reading. She pointed out how the shortage of child care providers in the area is affecting early childhood education and day care operations locally, especially since the onset of the pandemic a little more than two years ago.
There will more community conversations to come regarding the workforce shortage in child care, Ritter said.
“Right now it is the biggest barrier to a full capacity that we have,” she said. “And that’s just because [providers] just don’t have the workforce — like many of us.”
ValleyOrtho in Aspen to hold grand opening
Glenwood Springs-based Valley View health system will celebrate the grand opening of its new ValleyOrtho orthopedic location in downtown Aspen on June 2.
The community is invited to join ValleyOrtho from 4:30 to 6 p.m. for refreshments, snacks, live music, networking and tours at the new Aspen practice. Guests will join longtime Aspen orthopedic surgeons Tomas Pevny, M.D., and Mark Purnell, M.D., for a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The new office is located in a renovated, historic Victorian building at 132 West Main St., Suite A. To better serve its patients, the new ValleyOrtho office boasts double the space of its previous office, as well as more accessible parking and a robust list of orthopedic services, according to a news release.
Part of Valley View, ValleyOrtho is committed “to being the trusted leader in innovative, quality-focused, comprehensive musculoskeletal care in Aspen, the Roaring Fork Valley and beyond,” the release states.
In addition to the downtown Aspen location, ValleyOrtho has the following offices: Valley View in Glenwood Springs, Willits HealthCare, Eagle HealthCare, and Silt HealthCare.
ValleyOrtho’s team of board-certified surgeons, physician’s assistants, athletic trainers, and nurses provide evidenced-based, musculoskeletal care to their patients. The team’s areas of expertise include knee, shoulder, hand and wrist, elbow, hip, foot and ankle, joint replacement, sports medicine, fracture management, acute and chronic injury management and more, the release adds.
RSVP by May 26 at VVH.org/ValleyOrthoAspen. For more information, visit vvorthocare.org.