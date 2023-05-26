The city of Aspen announced Thursday that it has named William Porter as its new director of communications.
Porter’s job will entail forging partnerships with the community, overseeing the city’s outreach and engagement efforts, and working with the city’s communications team.
"I am truly honored to join the city of Aspen and lead its communication efforts," Porter said in a statement. "I believe that effective communication is the cornerstone of a vibrant and inclusive community. Together, we will listen, engage, and foster dialogue that reflects the diversity and values of Aspen. I look forward to working alongside the residents, businesses, and dedicated city staff in shaping our collective future."
Porter’s experience includes serving as the public information officer and interim director of communications for Adams County, press secretary for the Denver City Council and public information officer for Boulder County. He also worked in the private sector for two Colorado companies, according to a news release from the city.
Porter begins his full-time role on June 5.
Holy Cross puts rate hike on hold
Holy Cross Energy has agreed to temporarily suspend the proposed electric rate changes it planned to implement on Sept. 1.
The Colorado Energy Office, on behalf of Colo. Gov. Jared Polis, asked for the delay to convene a dialogue on the future of net metering policy in Colorado. The Holy Cross Energy board of directors voted at their regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday to honor the request for a delay.
The temporary suspension of HCE’s proposed rates will be in place at least through Jan. 1, 2024, the utility’s statement said.
Holy Cross Energy is a major supplier of energy in the Roaring Fork Valley and along the I-70 corridor in the mountains. The proposed rate hikes were opposed by many customers who invested in photovoltaic systems to produce power.
Under Colorado law, HCE members are credited at the energy rate for the electricity they export to the electric grid from a renewable generator, such as solar panels. HCE’s proposed rate changes included separating HCE’s current energy rate into two components: a new delivery charge intended to recover the costs of operating the HCE electric grid; and a reduced energy charge reflecting only the costs of the energy being delivered. Solar owners and installers have objected to HCE’s proposed rate changes based on the reduced energy charge they would receive for their exported energy.
About 135 people provided comments at Wednesday’s HCE board meeting and 300 written comments were submitted during the utility cooperative’s comment period. Many of them opposed the rate changes.
“HCE remains committed to a responsible transition to a clean energy future that is equitable for all members of our cooperative,” HC President and CEO Bryan Hannegan said in the statement. “We appreciate the time our members have taken to review these proposed rate changes and offer their comments.”
Eagle County unveils flood-risk maps
Eagle County will host a public open house in Basalt on Tuesday, May 30, to unveil a revised preliminary flood insurance rate map for the Roaring Fork Valley portion of the county.
The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. at Basalt Town Hall. Spanish translation will be available. Another open house will be held in Dotsero on Tuesday for residents of the Eagle Valley.
The maps are part of the Eagle County Physical Map Revisions Flood Risk Project that has updated the flood risk information for the Colorado River and Roaring Fork River. The maps were produced by the Colorado Water Conservation Board.
“These PMR maps are the beginning stages of regulatory floodplain information approval and adoption by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA),” Eagle County said in a statement. “These maps have important implications related to property improvements, flood insurance rates and requirements, and obtaining federal loans or any future sale of affected properties.”
Representatives of Eagle County, FEMA and water board will attend Tuesday’s meeting to explain the process and answer questions. FEMA will review public comments before it publishes the final Floor Insurance Rate Maps and Flood Insurance Study for Eagle County.
For further project information, visit www.coloradohazardmapping.com.