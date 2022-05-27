ACRA, Snowmass Tourism team up for June 2 job fair
Snowmass Tourism and the Aspen Chamber Resort Association are joining forces to host a summer job fair on June 2 from 3 to 7 p.m at the Viewline Resort Snowmass Conference Center, 100 Elbert Lane.
Prospective employers are looking to fill full-time, part-time, seasonal, on-call and temporary jobs this summer in both Aspen and Snowmass Village. Wages range from $17 to $30 per hour, with salaried positions also available, a joint news release says.
“This new, expanded job fair in collaboration with ACRA provides job seekers even more options in one place,” said Rose Abello, tourism director for Snowmass Tourism. “All types of positions are available from full-time, year-round positions and part-time options to seasonal jobs great for high school and returning college students.”
ACRA is supporting its members and the business community through multiple opportunities to attract and retain employees, according to Sarah Reynolds, ACRA vice president of business development.
“We have published a new job board on aspenchamber.org for members to post open positions, hosted a webinar with Mountain Careers and are partnering on this summer job fair with Snowmass Tourism. ACRA continues to hear from our members about the challenges hiring and retaining employees. These initiatives will give our member businesses a competitive edge for hiring staff,” Reynolds said in a prepared statement.
More than 20 businesses will be represented at the job fair to hire for a variety of positions in the hospitality, retail, lodging, construction, government and restaurant industries, the release says.
All who attend the job fair will receive a $25 Visa gift card and can be entered in a raffle to win a hot air balloon ride for two at the Snowmass Balloon Festival, lift tickets for the 2022-23 ski season, Snowmass Bike Park tickets and more.
For more information, visit gosnowmass.com/jobfair.
Unemployment rate drops in Pitkin County to 3.2%
Pitkin County’s unemployment rate in April was 3.2%, a decrease from 5.3% in the same month last year, according to the data provided last week by the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.
Eagle County’s jobless rate of 2.4% and Garfield County’s rate of 2.8% also mark a year-over-year decline from 6.6% and 5.4% respectively, the state labor department statistics show.
The statewide jobless rate last month mirrored the national rate at 3.6%, a figure that is seasonally adjusted. The county rates are not seasonally adjusted, the state labor department said.
“County-level unemployment rates are not seasonally adjusted and are directly comparable to Colorado’s April unadjusted rate of 3.1%,” a CDLE news release states.
Pitkin County had an April labor force of 10,681, of which 10,338 were employed, the latest statistics show. For several months following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Pitkin County had double-digit unemployment and one of the highest jobless rates in the state.
The Colorado counties with the highest unemployment rates in April were: Huerfano (6.1%), Pueblo (5.1%), Fremont (4.8%), Las Animas (4.7%) and Rio Grande (4.5%).
Colorado’s labor force grew by 13,600 in April, to 3,225,600. The share of Coloradans participating in the labor force improved to 69.1% last month, the highest rate since March 2020, the release says.
“The state continues to experience a much faster rate of recovery in the participation rate than the U.S.,” the release adds.