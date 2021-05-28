Fire season causes property loss in Eagle County, evacuations in Marble
On Wednesday at 8:15 p.m., Roaring Fork Fire Rescue Authority was dispatched to a reported structure outside of a fire protection district at 1220 Buck Point Drive in Eagle County. Initial dispatch information indicated an outdoor grill set the house and cords of wood stacked against the house on fire. RFFRA apparatus and personnel were on the scene within 30 minutes.
“The remote location off of Cotton Pass delayed response,” a RFFRA press release explained.
The first arriving unit reported the structure was fully involved. Firefighters began defensive operations and worked for several hours to extinguish the well-established structure fire. A reliable water supply did not exist and tender shuttle operations were conducted. The structure fire spread to an adjacent travel trailer and motor vehicle and also caught vegetation on fire. Multiple apparatus and personnel from RFFRA were on the scene. Mutual aid resources from Aspen Fire Protection District, Carbondale Rural Fire Protection District, Glenwood Springs Department and Gypsum Fire Protection District responded. The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office also responded.
“The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported,” the press release continues. “The house, travel trailer and motor vehicle are a total loss. A loss cannot be estimated at this time.”
Meanwhile, Marble residents were put under evacuation orders Thursday when a nearby wildfire threatened the area. Carbondale Fire posted via social media at about 6:15 p.m.: “The fire is reported to be about 2 acres. We've ordered a helicopter to help extinguish the fire.” All evacuation orders were lifted by 7:30.
Indy Pass opening day
Crews with the Colorado Department of Transportation workers unlocked seasonal closure gates on Thursday at 12 p.m., officially reopening Highway 82 on each side of the Independence Pass to vehicles. Sixty-three vehicles were the first to travel up Highway 82 towards the pass from the Pitkin County gate, CDOT reported.
Reopening the road for the 2021 season required significant rockfall mitigation during the week of May 17. Crews conducted rock scaling just east of the Grottos Trailhead. The successful work resulted in about 25 loads of rock being removed from the rock face next to Highway 82.
“The work was required after crews discovered rockfall while clearing the highway of snow earlier this spring,” Thursday’s Pitkin County alert explains.
CDOT reminds motorists that commercial and recreational vehicles 35 feet or longer are prohibited. Motorists and cyclists should check weather conditions prior to traveling mountain passes, as spring snowstorms can prompt closures or slow traffic.