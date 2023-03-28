Aspen Art Museum welcomes artist,
educator Motalebi for free workshops
The Aspen Art Museum will host interdisciplinary artist, vocalist and educator Sahra Motalebi this week for a series of community workshops and a free performance.
Motalebi is a visiting artist based in upstate New York. She has taught art and voice in community-based learning spaces and university settings, and her research includes voice studies, creativity, embodiment and technology.
Her first workshop will be Wednesday at 9 a.m. and is open to local arts organizations and their staff. Her second workshop is free and open to all; it is set for Friday at 5 p.m. at the museum’s Rooftop Café.
As part of Motalebi’s ongoing “Voices” project — which the artist started in 2018 — her community workshops are collaborative sessions working to expand the definition of the voice.
AAM’s website says of the workshops: “Moving between our individual and collective vocalities, we find unexpected poetics, multiple modes of expression and listening as an aspect of the voice itself.”
No previous artistic or vocal experience is required to participate in either workshop. Registration is required through aspenartmuseum.org.
Following her workshop series this week, Motalebi will present a phonographs performance. She’ll perform on Saturday at 4 p.m. in Gallery 4 at the museum.
In an improvisational, vocal-only performance, Motalebi will produce phonographs — or voice-writings — that “conjure relationships between agency, technology, playback and silence,” the AAM website says.
Motalebi’s performance is expected to run for one hour and is free and open to the public. Registration is required through aspenartmuseum.org.
Over the past two decades, Motalebi has written, produced and staged open-format operas, exhibitions and studio albums. Her installations include voice-sculptures and scenographic objects.
Motalebi has exhibited and performed at Brief Histories, The Kitchen, MoMA PS1, New Museum, SculptureCenter and Swiss Institute. She participated in the 79th Whitney Biennial in 2019 and was a 2020-21 Visual Arts Fellow at Harvard University’s Radcliffe Institute.
Kali Fajardo-Anstine to give author
talk in Glenwood Springs Wednesday
Award-winning author and Colorado native Kali Fajardo-Anstine is giving talks at four Colorado Mountain College locations this week.
Fajardo-Anstine’s national bestseller, “Woman of Light” — a historical fiction novel about the Chicano experience — is CMC’s 2023 Common Reader book selection. Now in its 16th year, the college’s Common Reader program brings together students, faculty, staff and community members to read a selected book and to participate in talks with the author.
Fajardo-Anstine gave an author talk in Breckenridge on Monday and she’ll continue her CMC Common Reader tour throughout the week, with events in Leadville tonight, Glenwood Springs on Wednesday and Vail on Thursday.
The CMC author talks are free and open to the public. A book signing with Fajardo-Anstine will follow her discussion.
The Glenwood Springs event will take place at 7 p.m. at the Morgridge Commons conference center. The talk also will be livestreamed; access to the Zoom link is free via the CMC website.
Set in the 1930s in Denver and southern Colorado, “Woman of Light” tells the stories of five generations of an indigenous Chicano family in the American West. It follows the heroine Luz Lopez, as she traces her family’s history and recollects her ancestors’ origins, meeting characters along the way.
Fajardo-Anstine’s “Woman of Light” has been coined as a transfixing novel about survival, family secrets and love. She also authored the acclaimed short story collection, “Sabrina & Corina,” and has received multiple awards for her work, including the 2020 American Book Award.
For more information, visit coloradomtn.edu.