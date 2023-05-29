A news release from boutique retailer Amen Wardy says that this summer will be its last in Aspen.
“After several attempts over the past six months to continue in our current location, we have lost our lease, and sadly, this will be our last summer in Aspen,” the release states. “We want to thank our customers for decades of support and our staff, who have become part of our family.”
Amen Wardy, a chain of stores featuring luxury home furnishings and gifts, has maintained a presence in Aspen since November 1992. The store is located at 625 E. Main St.
Those interested in obtaining the store’s fixtures should call Bob Hightower at 970-920-7700.
New West KnifeWorks opens boutique store
New West KnifeWorks said its newest location opened in downtown Aspen last week.
The 1,000-square foot space is centrally located in the downtown pedestrian mall at 413 E. Hyman Ave. “for a dynamic and experiential retail experience,” the retailer says in a news release. “Shoppers will be able to browse the elegant knives with colorful handles, throw a tomahawk or watch the mesmerizing knife sharpening and laser-engraving process.
The New West KnifeWorks space also will be available to rent after-hours for private events.
“Aspen is the Fifth Avenue of the Mountain West,” New West KnifeWorks founder Corey Milligan said in a prepared statement. “Given the success of our store in Jackson Hole over the past 20 years, Aspen is a perfect fit for our American-made knife boutique.”
New West KnifeWorks says it is no stranger to Aspen. Over the last several years, the company has sponsored or collaborated with celebrated chefs during the Food and Wine Aspen Classic. The company works with several high-profile chefs to host parties and celebrate the power of food to bring people together.
For more information, visit newwestknifeworks.com.