The Snowmass Village Shuttle will provide increased service to Route No. 8 to accommodate transit users affected by a planned construction closure from June 5 to Sept. 24.
The Brush Creek culvert reconstruction project begins on May 15. Brush Creek Road will be closed immediately downhill from the intersection with Owl Creek Road for the duration of the initiative, according to a town news release.
Due to the detour on Brush Creek Road this summer, the Village Shuttle will be providing increased Route No. 8 service to communities along Brush Creek Road and to Town Park. From June 5 to Sept. 24, buses will be running every 15 minutes with stops along Brush Creek up to Sinclair Road and ride request service to the Melton Ranch and Horse Ranch communities.
Route No. 8 will serve these neighborhoods at 15-minute service intervals and will be available from 7:05 a.m. to 8:05 p.m., with 30-minute service continuing to 9:05 p.m. Ride request service will be available until midnight.
For questions regarding shuttle service, call 970-923-2543. Route information and maps can be found at villageshuttle.com. For more information about the Brush Creek culvert reconstruction project, visit tosv.com/566/Brush-Creek-Culvert-Reconstruction.
City wants your trash
The city of Aspen Street Department’s annual spring clean-up event is set May 15-19, Aspen residents who schedule an appointment with the street department can have large trash items picked up curbside at their residence. Call 970-920-5130 no later than 4 p.m. on Friday, May 12, to schedule your pick-up.
Items must be sorted by type which includes branches and wood of 8 feet or less in length, metals, trash, tires, and leaves in compostable bags.
All piles must be labeled “City of Aspen Spring Clean-Up,” or they will not be picked up. Branches and wood must be placed parallel to the street.
Items not eligible for pick-up include household garbage, construction debris, batteries, paint, oil, refrigerators, hazardous waste, televisions, and any electronics with a memory chip. If these items are left on the curb, they will not be picked up. Alley pick-up service is not possible.
Electronic waste can be recycled during the City of Aspen’s E-Waste Collection Event in the fall. More information about the Spring Clean-Up is available at aspen.gov/street.
Correction
An article in Saturday’s Aspen Daily News, “Aspen STR tax takes effect Monday,” incorrectly stated the percentage at which owner-occupied short-term rentals would be taxed. They are now taxed at a 5% rate.