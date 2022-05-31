This week, Aspen Daily News launches its newest product in a growing lineup, a seasonal guide publication called Authentic Aspen. The 56-page summer edition has the staples readers would expect in a guide — like restaurant, retail and art gallery directories — alongside local insights ranging from cheeky recommendations to surviving the Food and Wine Classic to tips on which must-haves should be in every angler’s bag to a recipe for the perfect summertime cocktail.
It’s the most recent biannual publication to come from the Aspen Daily News media team (in addition to Local Magazine). Intended as an elevated take on the traditional seasonal guide, Authentic Aspen has two types of reader: the wanderlust-driven traveler who likes to explore slightly off the beaten path of a destination and the longtime resident who may appreciate a refresher on all the reasons to love calling this place home.
Publisher David Cook said Authentic Aspen realizes not only an important community goal but also a business one.
“I’m very proud to bring a fresh outlook on a guide product,” he said, noting the post-pandemic timing of the launch. “But more importantly, we’re thrilled to have our product lineup exactly where we’ve always wanted it to be: our core news product, our luxury magazine, a Spanish weekly with our nonprofit partner, The Sopris Sun … and now we have a summer and winter guide to round out the scope of lenses through which to fully appreciate and showcase the Roaring Fork Valley.”
Look for Authentic Aspen on newsstands, coffee shops and cafes, hotel and office lobbies and other community gathering spots from Aspen to Glenwood Springs.