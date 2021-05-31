CDOT awards Glenwood Springs $150K for revitalization project
The Colorado Department of Transportation, as part of its larger Revitalizing Main Streets initiative, awarded the city of Glenwood Springs nearly $150,000 — $149,999 — toward constructing pedestrian passage along Devereaux Road on the western edge of Two River Park.
The new pathway will provide safe pedestrian connectivity to the Traver Trail Ride Glenwood bus stop, a joint press release between Gov. Jared Polis’ office, CDOT and Revitalizing Main Streets explains.
“The Revitalizing Main Streets grants help localities improve their roadways and community infrastructure, supporting strong economic activity and public safety,” the release reads. “The program began last summer in an effort to mitigate the negative economic fallout from the COVID-19 crisis. The continuation and expansion of this program was made possible through a $30 million allocation from the state legislature in March … and those funds are currently available for local government competition, with significant anticipated demand.”
Glenwood Springs Mayor Jonathan Godes expressed his enthusiasm for the project and gratitude for the state’s financial backing.
“Improving pedestrian safety is so important, especially in areas like this where there is high usage, but no existing facilities connecting to major destinations,” Godes said in a statement. “Glenwood Springs is grateful to CDOT for their crucial support in helping fund this multi-use trail connection that will provide a safe route for locals and visitors who walk or bike in the Devereaux corridor.”
English in Action wraps up ongoing spring workshop Tuesday
An “intimate group” of adult students and volunteer coaches will be wrapping up a monthlong virtual workshop Tuesday.
This spring, English In Action’s biannual storytelling workshop, “Connecting Through Our Stories,” has offered adult students and tutors a safe forum to develop English language skills and strengthen connections by sharing life experiences, an organization press release notes.
“At a time when cultural differences and inequities have divided many in our country, English In Action believes that storytelling can be a powerful tool to help us listen to each other, heal wounds, and create a community where everyone has a voice.”
After a warm-up together, the group separates into pairs to allow each student time to craft and refine their story with the support and feedback of an individual coach. By creating and sharing their stories, students and tutors alike have an invaluable opportunity to hone their skills, gain confidence and build friendships.
“In some ways, the intimacy of Zoom has brought the group closer this year,” English In Action Program Director Sarah Kelly said in a statement. “It’s been inspiring to see how our students have bonded together and supported each other in their English learning through this process. By sharing their stories, I feel that all our participants, especially our volunteer coaches, leave each week with a more profound understanding of one another’s experience.” During the sessions, coaches help the students enrich their tales by asking questions and encouraging the students to flesh out certain details or use language in a different way.