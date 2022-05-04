The Aspen Chapel Inc., owner of the chapel land and building near the Aspen roundabout, has filed for Chapter 11 reorganization in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Colorado.
“This measure was taken because our business model is broken,” Barbara Owen, vice chair of The Aspen Chapel’s volunteer board of trustees, said in a Tuesday news release.
The chapel has operated since 1969 without an endowment and with limited reserves, the release said. The filing follows “nearly a decade of negotiations” between The Aspen Chapel and the Aspen Jewish Congregation ― which has held services, programs and events in the building for more than three decades ― relating to shared responsibilities for the cost of the building’s repairs, according to the release.
A formal mediation process between the two parties in February failed to reach an agreement, the release says.
The chapel board and the AJC are embroiled in a dispute over a variety of issues that throw the congregation’s future use of the building into question. In May 2021, the chapel’s board put the AJC “on notice” following a difference of opinion related to the shared cost of a roof repair. The AJC viewed the action as a precursor to possible eviction, a notion disputed by the chapel board.
AJC officials said then and now they were willing to share in the cost of repairs, as they always had, but also wanted the chapel board’s acknowledgment of the validity of a 99-year agreement between the two parties that was signed in 1989. The AJC did not get that acknowledgment, and in July 2021 filed a lawsuit seeking a court ruling on the agreement’s validity.
“Our 50-year old building needs extensive and costly repairs and we cannot be saddled with a lawsuit every time we need to make a major repair,” Tom Ward, chairman of the Aspen Chapel Board of Trustees, said in a prepared statement.
Senate committee agrees to put CORE ACT in play
The Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy Act, proposed legislation that aims to protect 400,000 acres of public land in Colorado, took a step forward on Tuesday.
The U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee took up the CORE Act in an official “markup,” a basic step toward advancing the bill. The House of Representatives passed the CORE Act in February 2021.
“The CORE Act has advanced farther through Congress with today’s markup than ever before,” states a Tuesday news release from Wilderness Workshop, a Carbondale nonprofit that has lobbied for the act for several years.
In addition to public lands protection, the legislation would establish new wilderness, recreation and conservation areas; protect Camp Hale as a first-of-its-kind National Historic Landscape; and safeguard existing outdoor recreation opportunities to boost the state’s economy for future generations, the release says.
“This is a major step forward for the CORE Act,” Wilderness Workshop Executive Director Will Roush said in a prepared statement. “So many Coloradans from an amazingly varied set of backgrounds and walks of life have shaped and supported the protections for public lands contained in the CORE Act, and from our work, in our community, I know how important it is to locals with direct ties to the land to see this bill signed into law.”
He and others quoted in the release noted that ranchers, small business owners, hunters, veterans and recreationalists have called on Congress to pass the CORE Act for more than a decade.
“After today’s markup … we are one step closer to achieving permanent protection for this special place,” Jonathan Godes, mayor of Glenwood Springs, said in the release.