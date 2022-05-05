Fire, hospital districts elect board members
Incumbents Chuck Frias, B. Lee Schumacher and Dr. David H. Eisenstat will return to the Aspen Valley Hospital’s board of directors, the hospital announced Wednesday.
Tuesday’s board election featured four candidates for three seats. The terms are for three years.
Frias received 1,153 votes, Schumacher garnered 1,108 votes and Eisenstat pulled 991 votes. Challenger Michael Buysse won 372 votes and was not elected to the board.
Dr. Melinda Nagle and Dr. Greg Balko round out the five-member board.
In other special district election news, David Walbert, Parker Lathrop and Emily Taylor won spots on the Aspen Fire Protection District board. Seven candidates were vying for three seats, all three-year terms. Walbert was the only incumbent in the field to win reelection.
City of Aspen extends project at Spring Street
The city of Aspen’s closure of the intersection of Spring Street and Cooper Avenue for a safety project will be extended for approximately three weeks due to weather delays and other unforeseen issues, a city news release says.
Staff discovered deteriorated infrastructure due to underground snowmelt when work started on the project earlier this week. The city anticipates that crews will still complete construction before Memorial Day, which is May 30.
Starting today, the intersection will be closed to most vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians. Traffic will be detoured around the intersection and buses will be rerouted accordingly. The southbound lane of Spring Street (toward East Durant Avenue) will remain open for the first half of the extended closure to accommodate inbound bus traffic, the release states.
A 2019 study identified the Spring and Cooper intersection as the second-most accident-prone location in downtown Aspen. Subsequently, the city targeted the site for safety improvements in the Aspen Bicycle Pedestrian Master Plan, which outlines the community’s desire to create a pedestrian- and bike-friendly town.
A “living lab” in 2021 implemented temporary features to test the ability to improve pedestrian and cyclist safety by increasing visibility and reducing pedestrian exposure time in the crosswalk, according to the city. The current project will permanently install infrastructure, including a four-way stop, curb extensions, ADA-approved sidewalks and ramps, stormwater improvements and painted crosswalks.