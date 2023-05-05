The Carbondale Family Block Party, Carbondale Rotary Fireball Drop and more return today during Carbondale’s First Friday celebration.
The Carbondale Rotary Club will drop up to 1,000 numbered ping pong balls from the ladder of a fire truck to a set of targets below in Sopris Park at 5 p.m. The ball that lands closest to the center target wins the $5,000 grand prize.
Proceeds from the event will contribute to more than $15,000 in college scholarships to Basalt and Roaring Fork High School seniors, in addition to projects and organizations like Rotary Youth Exchange, local service project and international aid.
Tickets to purchase one of the balls cost $20 for one or $50 for three. Tickets can be purchased from Rotary club members at City Market in Carbondale through today, or at Sopris Park before the event. A QR code to purchase tickets can also be found at https://www.paybee.io/quickpay.html?handle=fireballdrop&ppid=5#optionList.
Other prize packages include multiple $500 cash prizes and participants need not be present to win.
In addition to the Fireball Drop, First Fridays will continue with the Family Block Party and Pride Parade. Festivities will begin at 4 p.m. at the 4th Street Plaza, and the parade will begin at 5:30 at the intersection of Main Street and 2nd Street.
All are welcome to join for music, family-friendly activities, local eats and a beer and spirit tent. The Rosybelle mobile classroom will also be leading a Pride sign station in front of the Launchpad.
Comments sought on Thompson Divide
The U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management are seeking public scoping comments in a requested withdrawal of lands in Pitkin, Garfield and Gunnison counties from consideration for mineral extraction.
The public scoping period is the first step in the analysis. On Oct. 12, 2022, the U.S. Department of the Interior announced steps to conserve the Thompson Divide area in response to broad concerns about its wildlife habitat, recreation opportunities, grazing lands and clean air and water. If approved, the requested action would withdraw 220,704 acres from oil and gas exploration and extraction and other mineral extraction for 20 years. It wouldn’t affect lands already leased.
Comments will be accepted through June 16. More information about the requested withdrawal and how to submit comments is available at https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=63679.
Aspen Skiing Co.’s Limelight Denver opens
Aspen Skiing Co.’s Limelight Hotel brand made its debut in an urban area Thursday with the opening in Denver.
SkiCo’s Aspen Hospitality announced the first step in the transition of the Hotel Born to Limelight Denver. The hotel is next to Union Station. Further steps in the transformation will be made as 2023 progresses.
The Hotel Born opened by Continuum Partners in 2017 with 200 guest rooms, 14,000 square feet of meeting space and the Citizen Rail restaurant.
The existing Limelight portfolio includes hotels in Aspen and Snowmass Village as well as Ketchum, Idaho. Two additional properties, Limelight Hotel & Residences in Mammoth, California, and Limelight Boulder are under construction and scheduled to open in 2025. Aspen Hospitality also recently announced the planned expansion of its other hotel brand, the Little Nell, to Rockefeller Center in New York City.
The new Limelight in Denver is being used to drive business to the Limelight Hotels in the mountains. For a limited time, guests of Limelight Denver will receive 20% off at any of the mountain hotels as well as two complimentary gondola lift tickets.
Pitkin County Airport open houses
The public is invited to learn about the redevelopment of the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport at two open houses on Monday, May 22.
Airport Advisory Board members and airport staff will be on hand at the meeting to discuss plans from a new terminal to changes contemplated with the runway.
One session will be from noon to 2 p.m. The other will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Both are free. Interested parties can also sign up for an airport tour from 2:30 to 4 p.m.
The open houses will be held in the departures-ticketing area of the terminal and parking will be free on that day only at the Bear Lot across from the terminal.
The airport will be closed from May 10 through 24 for airfield pavement maintenance.
The open house was originally scheduled for May 11 but airport officials decided it would be better to hold off until the end of the paving project.