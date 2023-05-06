The city of Aspen and Kids First have been celebrating children with family-oriented events taking place throughout May.
At its 5 p.m. meeting Tuesday, Aspen City Council will declare May the Month of the Young child by reading a proclamation in Council Chambers. On Wednesday, a small group of children will attend the regular Pitkin Board of County Commissioners meeting, where the commissioners also will declare May as the Month of the Young Child.
At 10 a.m. May 16, children from all the childcare programs in Pitkin County will gather at the Aspen Fire Department for the annual children's parade that goes down Hopkins Avenue to Galena Street, then Galena to Hyman Avenue, and the Hyman mall to the fountain area.
From 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. May 23, children will have the opportunity to ride their bike to childcare or to the Yellow Brick, where muffins and juice will be served.
And from 4-6 p.m. May 25, children's art will be displayed at Paepcke Park for the community to see, organized by Woody Creek Kids.
"The Month of the Young Child is a time to recognize the importance of early childhood education and to celebrate the children and families in our community," said Nancy Nichols, co-manager at Kids First. "We are excited to organize these events and look forward to seeing the children, families, and community members come together to celebrate this special month."
Reduced parking at intercept lot
People who use the Brush Creek Road park-and-ride off of Highway 82 in the upper Roaring Fork Valley should expect reduced parking this summer.
The Federal Highway Administration is leading the project in partnership with the Elected Officials Transportation Committee to improve lighting and landscaping and increase the number of paved parking spaces from 200 to over 400. The parking lot will be prepared for EV charging stations during construction with complete buildout of the charging stations in the future.
The number of available parking spaces will be reduced during construction, and parking will be relocated to the upvalley side of the park-and-ride in the gravel section of a temporary parking lot. A large portion of the area where paid parking exists during summer months at Buttermilk will be dedicated to Brush Creek overflow. Roaring Fork Transportation Authority bus service will be unaffected and the county will work with the contractor to accommodate special events.
The project is slated for completion this fall.
Work underway at North Star
Ongoing construction of redesigned parking areas at North Star Nature Preserve, starting with the south gate lot, is tentatively scheduled to conclude by June 23.
Following that first phase, a second phase of the project will start in late August and finish in October.
Pitkin County Open Space and Trails has contracted with Frontier Paving to rebuild the south gate lot, north lot, beach parking area and the river take-out at Stillwater pedestrian bridge. Work at the take-out will occur in the fall, after river use at North Star declines. The project does not involve the Wildwood put-in.
During construction, North Star users will find fewer areas to park, though only one parking area is scheduled to be closed at a time. Closures/detours on sections of the East of Aspen Trail and periodic, one-lane closures of Highway 82 are anticipated.
The redesign will include separating the East of Aspen Trail from parking areas, asphalt or gravel resurfacing, fence installation, buffers from Highway 82 and, where appropriate, striping to delineate parking spots. When work is finished, three short-term loading/unloading spots will be available at the take-out, plus up to 11 spaces at the north lot, up to 16 at the beach and 23 at south gate.
The project, designed with input from the Colorado Department of Transportation, is intended to improve vehicle and pedestrian safety. More information is available at pitkinOSTprojects.com and construction updates will be posted there as the project progresses.