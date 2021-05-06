Leadership growth opportunities open up to valley nonprofits
The El Pomar Foundation and Center for Creative Leadership announced Wednesday that they will be teaming up to run the Nonprofit Executive Leadership Program 2.5 (previously known as Regional NELP) August 11-13, according to a press release.
The leadership development program helps prepare leaders in the nonprofit sector to produce better results, “maintain and sustain healthy relationships” and grow their organizations, the release explains. This year’s NELP 2.5 course is open to nonprofit CEOs and executive directors from any region of the state with operating budgets of less than $750,000.
Over the course of the program, hosted at Center for Creative Leadership’s Colorado Springs campus, participants engage in exercises and workshops to become more effective leaders for their organizations and communities.
The application for NELP 2.5 closes on June 7. The program cost is $400, with the potential for a $1,000 contribution to the participant’s nonprofit to defray the costs of participation. Financial support from El Pomar Foundation to operate the program allows nonprofit executives to participate in this experience at a small portion of the actual cost.
More information on the application process can be found at elpomar.org/nelp.
First food for bees
Carbondale’s Dandelion Day is “excited to announce our plans to bring a socially distanced community gathering with live music and local vendors” on Saturday. Started by Carbondale’s Environmental Board and now part of Carbondale Arts — in partnership with KDNK — Dandelion Day is a “celebration of spring, sustainability, and community in our Creative Art District,” according to the event description.
“From its modest roots as a neighborhood event, this annual festival is proudly green and waste free, bringing Sopris Park and our community buzzing to life. In 2021, we could all enjoy some connection, sustainability, live music and festivities!”