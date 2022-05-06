Band lineup announced for 30th Snowmass Free Concert Series
Snowmass Tourism on Thursday announced the music lineup for the summer’s Thursday night concert series, kicking off June 16 and happening every week on Fanny Hill until Aug. 25.
“The 30th anniversary season sees the debut of new bands to the Fanny Hill Stage, as well as nods to Fanny Hill concerts past, including bands who have graced the stage previously,” the announcement promises.
Hot Buttered Rum will play the June 16 show, where “commemorative concert giveaways and a 30th anniversary celebration” will commence.Other acts returning in 2022 include the Freddy Jones Band and Hazel Miller, while audiences can also look forward to new acts isuch as MarchFourth, Spazmatics and The Altons. Genres represented span the spectrum, from country, bluegrass, big band, soul, jazz, reggae, rock and roll and folk. Additionally, this summer features a Latin night with headliners Los Mocochetes.
“Thirty years of free live music in Snowmass is a significant milestone,” Snowmass Tourism Director Rose Abello said in a statement. “We are thrilled to celebrate this anniversary by further investing in ways that will enhance the Fanny Hill experience for the community. And, it will be great to host both new and returning bands on the Fanny Hill Stage. This summer’s series will certainly be one for the books.”
Snowmass Tourism encourages concertgoers to bring a picnic, order to-go food “and/or support local Snowmass businesses before or after the concert.” Outside food and sealed non-alcoholic beverages are allowed, but no personal alcohol. Unfortunately, no dogs are allowed. For more information on the Snowmass Free Concert Series, visit www.gosnowmass.com/events/snowmass-free-concerts/.
Aspen Hope Center accredited by American Association of Suicidology
After completing a six-month process in January, Aspen Hope Center announced in April announced its accreditation as a crisis center by the American Association of Suicidology.
“The most recent data shows that only 117 agencies have earned this accreditation status in the U.S. and, aside from Colorado Crisis Services which operates the state crisis line, Aspen Hope Center is the only crisis agency that holds this honor and employs mobile crisis and co-response clinicians,” an Aspen Hope Center press release says.
Established in 2010, Aspen Hope Center was Colorado’s first freestanding crisis agency, which functions as a private nonprofit organization, independent of a community mental health center, hospital or law enforcement agency. After replicating its crisis model and opening what is now known as Your Hope Center in Eagle County, Aspen Hope Center remains one of only a few freestanding crisis agencies in the country.
“Aspen Hope Center has worked tirelessly for nearly 12 years to be a leader in the world of mobile crisis and co-response. Upon being hired, clinicians enter a 90-day ‘crisis bootcamp’ in order to become experts in crisis response,” the announcement explains. “In addition to crisis training, they learn the incident command system so they can aid first responders during times of community-wide tragedy. They respond to scenes of fatalities and, with great compassion, walk survivors through the painful path of losing a loved one.”
Aspen Hope Center parterns with more than a dozen first-responder agencies, including Basalt Police, Roaring Fork Fire, Carbondale Police, Carbondale Fire, Eagle County Sheriff, Glenwood Police, Glenwood Springs Fire, Garfield County Sheriff, Silt Police, New Castle Police, Rifle Police, Parachute Police, Mountain Rescue Aspen and the Roaring Fork School District.
“We are honored to serve the community and be a beacon of hope for those in emotional crisis,” Aspen Hope Center Executive Director Michelle Muething said in a statement. “Our team is ready and willing to respond with immediacy, professionalism and the highest level of integrity.”