Prescribed burn
Fire managers from the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit expect conditions today to be good for igniting the Collins Creek Prescribed Fire, about 9 miles north of Aspen.
Firefighters plan to burn up to 1,500 acres on the White River National Forest “to improve wildlife habitat and reduce fuels for wildfires,” a White River National Forest press release explained. “Smoke will be visible from Aspen, Snowmass, Woody Creek and other areas of the Roaring Fork Valley.”
Smoke should dissipate during the day but may remain on the valley floors as temperatures drop.
“We are carefully monitoring the weather forecast and conditions on the ground, including moisture in the vegetation. We will only ignite the prescribed fire if conditions allow for a safe, effective burn and good smoke dispersal,” said UCR Central Zone Fire Management Officer Jim Genung in a statement. “The snow has melted off the area we are planning to burn, but the surrounding areas still retain moisture and snow to help hold the fire.”
Burning away some smaller flora will clear the way for new growth, the release noted.
“This burn targets mountain shrubs,” said Phil Nyland, wildlife biologist for the White River National Forest Aspen-Sopris District. “The new, nutritious plant growth following a prescribed fire in this habitat is a huge benefit to wildlife.”
Fire managers have already successfully conducted several prescribed fires on the White River National Forest this spring. On Saturday they completed the 1,900-acre Cattle Creek Prescribed Fire east of El Jebel and the 200-acre Muddy Pass Prescribed Fire north of Edwards, and in April they completed the 500-acre West Divide Prescribed Fire.
Body discovered north of Rifle
On Wednesday at approximately 2 p.m., the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call north of Rifle regarding a deceased body.
The body — a female — was discovered in a field approximately 75 to 100 yards west of U.S. Highway 13 near Mile Marker 3, the GCSO announced Thursday.
“The Garfield County Coroner’s Office was contacted and an autopsy ordered. This is an ongoing investigation by the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the Coroner’s Office,” the press release stated.
The county coroner will provide additional information regarding the deceased once the autopsy has been completed, identity confirmed and the appropriate notification of next of kin has been made.