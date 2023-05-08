The Aspen Police Department’s annual bike auction returns June 2, outside of the police station at 540 E. Main St.
Bidders will vie for bicycles that have been abandoned and left around town the past two years. A preview of the items is set for 10 a.m. the date of the auction, which begins at 11 a.m. Masks are required to attend.
Attendees also can register their bike with the city and can learn about bike-transit options in the city. In case of inclement weather, the auction will be held at Aspen Police Department's garage located off Rio Grande Place. For more information, call 970-920-5400.
Snowmass spring cleaning
Snowmass Village’s Town Clean-up Day is set for May 19.
Trash and recycling bags will be available for pickup from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the Daly Lane Depot. Volunteers will have the morning to work through key areas of the town, picking up trash and refuse left over from the winter season. Town crews will collect bags of trash throughout the day. A noontime lunch will be served at the Town Park Gazebo.
Registration is recommended at tosv.com/500/Town-Clean-Up-Day