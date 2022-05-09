Wildfire closes Castle Creek Road Sunday afternoon
Responders successfully contained a wildfire Sunday afternoon that closed Castle Creek Road in both directions by about 4 p.m.; the road was reopened at about 6 p.m., according to a second Pitkin County alert.
The fire had grown to roughly 1.5 acres before it was contained, Aspen Fire Deputy Chief of Operations Jake Andersen confirmed. More than Fifteen personnel responded to the incident — 11 from Aspen Fire, two from Aspen Ambulance and two from Roaring Fork Fire Rescue, as well as Pitkin County sheriff’s deputies.
While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, there was a downed powerline in relation to it, resulting in a power outage in the area. The fire blazed near milepost 6 along Castle Creek Road. No evacuations were ordered, and the fire was considered controlled — put out completely — by 7:25 p.m..
“We were borderline in a red-flag warning today, depending on the elevation,” Andersen said, “due to high winds. I would feel comfortable saying that the winds on scene were in excess of 30 mph.”
In addition to the Aspen Fire and RFFR responders at the fire, added help ensured that the Aspen area remained covered for other calls, of which there were three while the wildfire was being contained at Castle Creek.
“A big thank you to our cooperators — without them, none of this stuff works,” Andersen said, noting that six Aspen Fire volunteers covered the station to run additional calls during the incident. Meanwhile, a separate wildfire near Ruedi Creek required RFFR’s immediate attention. That fire was still ongoing as of 6 p.m. Sunday.
“They were managing multiple calls, as well,” Andersen said.
In addition to local agencies, the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit also arrived at the Castle Creek wildfire, a federal team with which Aspen Fire is also collaborating.
PitCo needs input on hazard mitigation plan
Pitkin County is updating the county’s Hazard Mitigation Plan in collaboration with the city of Aspen, the towns of Basalt and Snowmass Village, the Aspen Fire Protection District and the Roaring Fork Fire Rescue Authority.
The multijurisdictional plan analyzes the county’s vulnerabilities to natural and human-caused hazards and identifies mitigation strategies, according to the county.
“The purpose of this survey is to collect information from the public to better understand the vulnerabilities within Pitkin County and each of its jurisdictions as well as solicit input on needs to best mitigate, or reduce, the impacts of hazards before they occur,” an announcement says.
The county is seeking public input to assist with the update. A survey that consists of 12 questions, and should take less than six minutes to complete, is available at forms.office.com/r/N9C9brk9eE.
“This update ensures the county and participating jurisdictions will remain eligible to use federal pre- and post-disaster financial assistance,” the announcement adds.
The survey is open now through May 31.