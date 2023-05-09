The city of Aspen’s 2022 Aspen Air Quality Report showed 17 more days of good air quality last year compared to 2021.
Aspen has good air most of the year due to air quality protection efforts taken by the city and its partners, according to a press release from the city. However, special circumstances and events, like wildfires, impact Aspen’s healthy air quality days.
“Most of Aspen’s moderate or unhealthy air quality days occur in the spring and summer months due to elevated levels of ozone and particulate matter, respectively,” said Natalie Tsevdos, the city’s environmental health administrator. “We saw more days of good air quality in 2022 due to fewer impacts from wildfire smoke.”
The release of the 2022 Air Quality Report comes on the heels of national Air Quality Awareness Week. Last week, communities throughout the United States amplified their air quality messaging with a strong focus of, “Working Together for Cleaner Air.” The theme for this year encourages people to take action and incorporate air quality knowledge into their daily living.
“There are several ways for locals to take action when it comes to air quality,” Tsevdos said. “Using public transportation, walking, or biking instead of driving, planting trees, avoiding burning wood, and refraining from idling reduce air pollutants. Preparing for wildfire smoke by signing up for Pitkin alerts and buying a portable air cleaner are other ways the community can stay informed and ready for air quality events.”
The city and Pitkin County partner to provide wildfire smoke preparedness information and updates about air quality events in Pitkin County. Sign up for Pitkin Alerts to be notified of an air quality event at PitkinEmergency.org.
In addition, the city’s air quality webpage, AspenAirQuality.com, is updated hourly with current air quality levels using the EPA’s health-based Air Quality Index and is a helpful resource during air quality events. For more information and to download the City of Aspen 2022 Air Quality Report, visit AspenAirQuality.com.
S.A.W. event on Thursday
Artists and creative professionals from Studio for Arts and Works (S.A.W.) will hold their spring Studio for Arts & Works open studio event from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at 525 Buggy Circle in Carbondale.
Guests can visit artists in their studios and find handmade gifts for Mother's Day, Father's Day and other special occasions. Live music will start after 5 p.m. Light refreshments will be served, and the event is free. For more information, visit the S.A.W. website at sawcarbondale.com, or find Studio for Arts and Works on Facebook.
Christie’s adds principal/broker
Stacey K. Kelly has joined Christie’s International Real Estate Aspen Snowmass where she will be a principal/broker.
Kelly, whose speciality is residential real estate, will help lead the luxury brand’s expansion into Snowmass Village, where she will be based when the new location opens this summer.
A founding partner of the Rulon Kelly Team, Kelly assembled a group of agents and brokers who generated annual sales that consistently qualified the group’s ranking among the market’s top five sales leaders, according to a press release.
Since 2005, Kelly, her husband and two children have lived in the Roaring Fork Valley.
“I will be in a new location but clients can expect the same great service,” Kelly said. “I have been part of the Snowmass community for a long time and it is one of my favorite places in the world. This is a great opportunity for me to join Christie’s Snowmass office and to expand my efforts in the right way for me and for my clients.”