Search for Carbondale town manager continues
The town of Carbondale recently announced that three new town manager finalists have been selected to interview for the open position
Last week, town officials and community members hosted three finalists for the town manager position. None of the interviews resulted in a hire, according to a news release from town government.
“We want to thank our first round of finalists, all of whom were very strong,” Carbondale Mayor Dan Richardson said in the release.
“While it’s disappointing that the first round did not yield our next town manager, we struggled to narrow the field initially because of so many excellent applicants. I am confident in our process and have no concerns that we will find the right person for Carbondale,” he added.
Director of Public Works Kevin Schorzman will continue serving as Carbondale’s interim manager as the town works with Columbia Ltd., a national recruitment firm with expertise in municipal government placement, to permanently fill the position.
New finalists for the position are: Travis Elliott, assistant town manager of the town of Snowmass Village; Lauren Gister, the current first selectwoman/mayor of the town of Chester, Connecticut; and Brian Smith, parks and recreation director for the city of Glenwood Springs.
A meet-and-greet event with the three news finalists is set for Nov. 17 from 6-8 p.m. in the Round Room at the Third Street Center. Light refreshments will be provided.
Interviews with the new finalists will be held Nov. 18-19, the release adds. The finalists will be interviewed by community and staff panels on Nov. 18 and by the town board on Nov. 19.
Alpine Banks announces third-quarter results
Glenwood Springs-based Alpine Banks of Colorado (OTCQX: ALPIB) has announced results for the third quarter of this year.
The company reported net income of $16.2 million, or $157.90 per basic Class A common share and $1.05 per basic Class B common share, a news release states. That compares with second-quarter net income of $15.7 million.
Total assets surpassed $6 billion during the third quarter and have grown $976.3 million, or 19%, compared with the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2020. Organic loan growth during the third quarter rose 0.6%, or $18.3 million, versus second-quarter 2021. Core deposit growth increased 5.9%, or $306.9 million, versus second-quarter 2021.
Said Alpine Banks President and Vice Chairman Glen Jammaron: “We are pleased to have reached a new milestone for Alpine by exceeding $6 billion in total assets. Our continued growth and success is testament to the strong team of employees, shareholders and customers we have built over 48 years serving Colorado. We look forward to providing for the financial needs of our communities long into the future.”
Alpine Banks of Colorado is an employee-owned organization founded in 1973. With banking offices across Colorado, Alpine Bank employs more than 785 people.