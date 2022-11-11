Latest CD3 vote count puts Boebert in lead over Frisch
Though challenger Adam Frisch was in the lead in the tight U.S. House District 3 race over incumbent Lauren Boebert as votes were released on Tuesday night and Wednesday, the situation changed on Thursday.
As of 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Boebert, R-Silt, had 160,432 votes, or 50.2%, compared with 159,203, or 49.8%, for Frisch, D-Aspen. Boebert’s lead was 1,229 votes out of the total 319,635 votes recorded in the 27-county district so far, according to the Colorado Secretary of State’s elections website.
In Colorado, a taxpayer-funded automatic recount of votes in an election is conducted when the difference between the highest number of votes cast in the contest and the next highest number of votes cast is less than or equal to one-half of 1% of the highest votes cast. The aforementioned vote totals, if they were to remain the same, would not trigger an automatic recount as the gap between the two candidates, compared with the number of votes garnered by Boebert, would be slightly above the 0.5% threshold.
However, the gap could still shrink or widen, as some counties have yet to complete their vote counts and others are in the process of “curing” problem ballots or awaiting votes from military members who mailed their choices from overseas.
If an election outcome does not trigger an automatic recount, a candidate’s campaign organization may request a recount but must pay for it. The campaign is reimbursed for the cost if the recount changes the election result or places the gap between the candidates within the automatic recount threshold.
ACRA announces Wintersköl slogan, says Soupsköl to return
The Wintersköl committee has selected “Where Would We Rather Be, Wintersköl 2023” as the official slogan for the 72nd annual Wintersköl celebration to be held Jan. 12-15.
This year’s Wintersköl celebration also marks “the return of the locally loved Soupsköl” event, according to a news release from the Aspen Chamber Resort Association.
“This year’s slogan highlights the celebration in a spirit of togetherness and our gratitude for the beautiful Roaring Fork Valley,” the release says.
The winning slogan will be featured on the 2023 Wintersköl button and throughout the Wintersköl weekend. It was submitted by Amanda Rae Busch. The winning prize is a pass to the 2023 Food & Wine Classic in Aspen.
Soupsköl, Wintersköl’s soup-making competition, is back after a two-year hiatus. Local restaurants interested in participating should register at aspenchamber.org/events/winterskol/soupskol or contact jwood@aspenchamber.org for more information.
Also, the Wintersköl committee is accepting nominations for the 2023 Wintersköl Royalty until Nov. 16. Each year the Wintersköl committee chooses representatives to preside over Aspen’s four-day celebration of winter. The committee looks for residents “who exemplify the Wintersköl spirit through their dedication to and involvement with the community,” the release adds. Nominations may be submitted at aspenchamber.org/events/winterskol/winterskol-royalty.
USFS says Xmas tree permits available starting Nov. 16
Permits to cut Christmas trees in the White River National Forest will be available beginning Nov. 16, the U.S. Forest Service announced Thursday.
The permits are $10 if they are purchased in-person at district ranger offices or at vendors’ offices. They can also be purchased online at recreation.gov for $10 plus a $2.50 processing fee. The district offices include the White River National Forest Supervisor’s Office in Glenwood Springs as well as the Aspen-Sopris Ranger Stations in Aspen and Carbondale. The Roaring Fork Valley vendors selling permits are Aspen Chamber Resort Association, Bristlecone Mountain Sports in Basalt, the Roaring Fork Valley Co-op in Carbondale and Big John’s Ace Hardware in Glenwood Springs.
All trees must be for personal use and there is a limit of five permits per person. The Forest Service provides a map that shows where trees can be harvested in each of the ranger districts in the White River National Forest. The map and other information is available at tinyurl.com/WhiteRiverholidaytrees.
RFTA launches contactless, mobile fare payment system
The Roaring Fork Transportation Authority will launch RFTA tickets, a mobile, contactless fare payment system, on Nov. 21.
“The RFTA Tickets mobile app will enable riders to purchase tickets anytime, anywhere, and have them available at the click of a button — making it more convenient for riders and speeding up the boarding process,” a RFTA news release explains. “Riders can purchase single one-way and round-trip tickets at a discounted rate of 25% off across all RFTA regional routes, 30-day zone passes for routes to and from the City of Aspen and Seasonal Zone Passes.”
The RFTA system is powered by Masabi’s Justride platform. It is designed to make purchasing fares easier and increase access to RFTA services.
RFTA riders can also use the mobile app to add funds to their accounts using their bank cards either through the app or a web portal or by using cash at RFTA’s Rubey Park Transit Center, ensuring cash riders have access to the new service.
Passengers can pre-purchase tickets for future use and activate as they ride, or they can purchase a ticket on the day of travel. When waiting to board the bus, riders should activate their tickets or passes and then scan their activated tickets on the ticket validation machines aboard the buses. When the light turns green on the validator, it’s time to find a seat.