SkiCo increases starting wage to $17 per hour
Beginning with the next pay period, Aspen Skiing Co. will increase starting hourly pay to $17 per hour for all nontipped or commissioned positions in Aspen-Snowmass and at the Limelight Hotel in Ketchum, Idaho.
Increases will ripple throughout hourly pay rates, with many second-, third- and fourth-year employees seeing increases as well, according to a news release from SkiCo. In addition, salaried paid minimum wage will be increased to $50,000 annually. In total, the increases reflect a $3 million investment in employee pay and benefits.
“It is vital that we continue to invest in our employees, and this is just one step along that path,” said SkiCo President and CEO Mike Kaplan in a prepared statement. “We will continue to focus on our people, implementing initiatives around pay, housing, transportation, child care and overall cost of living in our communities.”
In addition to pay and wages, the company will continue to work on initiatives that impact employee cost of living and livability in the valley. With the addition of The Hub at Willits this past summer, SkiCo now has more than 1,000 beds for workforce housing in the Roaring Fork Valley. The company continues to explore new opportunities from Aspen to Glenwood Springs, as well as in and around Ketchum, Idaho, and has added approximately 90 temporary beds for the coming season in the last two weeks, the release says.
SkiCo also recently committed to giving $300,000 over the next three years to valley child care programs; $150,000 will support Blue Lake Preschool, which is adding two classrooms, increasing space for toddlers, preschoolers and after-school care programming, and supporting teacher retention and student scholarships. The other $150,000 will support Valley Settlement’s program to train and certify family, friends and neighbor child care providers in the Latino community, the release states.
“Recent events have magnified the issues that all of our mountain communities face around housing and affordability,” Kaplan added. “This is not a one-and-done solution. This is just one of many initiatives we will undertake in the coming months and years to address these issues.”
SkiCo will host a job fair at the Hub at Willits on Nov. 30, 3-6 p.m. The Hub is located at 300 Robinson St. in the Willits Town Center.
Pediatric vaccine clinic planned for Wed. in GWS
The Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment will hold a pediatric COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Glenwood Hot Springs Resort in Glenwood Springs.
The purpose of the clinic is to provide the opportunity for children ages 5-11 to receive the first dose of the PEDS Pfizer vaccine at no cost, according to a news release from the resort.
Each child who falls in the age 5-11 category and receives the vaccine at the clinic will receive a free one-day pass to Glenwood Hot Springs Pool. The clinic will be held in the Iron Mountain Conference Room on the lower level of Glenwood Hot Springs Lodge, which is located across from the pool at 415 E. 6th St. All children must be accompanied by an adult.
To avoid wasting doses of the PEDS Pfizer vaccine, the state health department is asking parents and guardians to register their children at comassvax.org/appointment/en/reg/1012960969. The following vaccines will be available: PEDS Pfizer 1st dose, Pfizer Adult, Moderna Booster (0.25mL), Moderna (1st/2nd 0.5mL) and Johnson & Johnson, the release states.
Walk-ups also are welcome, for both children and adults. All paperwork and consent forms for walk-ups will be completed and entered into the system on site. A free one-day pool pass is available only to children ages 5-11 who are vaccinated at Wednesday’s clinic, the release adds.
“The focus of this event is on pediatric COVID-19 vaccination and giving these kids a fun experience at our hot springs pool,” said Kevin Flohr, the resort’s director of operations.