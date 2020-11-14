Weekly drive-thru food distribution moves to Aspen Chapel Wednesday
The weekly drive-thru food distribution site jointly managed by Aspen Family Connections and the Food Bank of the Rockies will, on Wednesday, relocate to the Aspen Chapel for the winter season.
The new location, at 77 Meadowood Drive, will continue operations during regular hours, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., according to an Aspen Family Connections press release. Additionally, the midvalley site at Crown Mountain Park in El Jebel will maintain its regular schedule Thursdays, also from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
No identification is required to receive goods from either site, and the press release emphasizes that “anyone, individual or family, who can use food assistance” is welcome to do so.
“The food supplied by the Food Bank of the Rockies is varied, plentiful and healthy,” the release continues.
That said, should someone be in quarantine or isolation because of COVID-19, that person should send someone to pick up food on their behalf or call 970-205-7025 to arrange a delivery, the release advises.
The mood will be particularly festive the next two Wednesdays at the new Aspen Chapel location — the first one to commemorate the move, and on Nov. 25, The Farm Collaborative and Aspen Country Day School families are lending hands and time to celebrate Thanksgiving.
Special Thanksgiving bags will be available on Wednesday, Nov. 18, with “special farm produce” on Wednesday, Nov. 25, the release explains.
“Everyone is welcome,” it underscores.
Garfield County reports sixth COVID-19 death
Garfield County, on Thursday, released information regarding its sixth death because of COVID-19.
The woman, in her 80s, had been receiving care in an out-of-county hospital, according to a news release.
“Our condolences and thoughts are with the family,” Garfield Public Health Director Yvonne Long said in a statement. “This is a sad reminder of how COVID can impact people, especially those in our more vulnerable populations.”
The county has so far reported 1,455 cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, per the public health website. As is the case in Pitkin County, Garfield has seen a rise in incidents in November that have exceeded any other time since the pandemic permeated the Roaring Fork Valley.
The Garfield County site lists suggestions to lower risk and prevent outbreaks, especially noting the upcoming holiday season.
“Keep the holidays small and before you gather, take a 14-day break; limiting non-essential outings and get-togethers, and make a promise to wear masks and stay distanced,” it instructs. “Take care of those that you love by not sharing illness. It’s far too easy to spread COVID. While most people recover, some have lasting health impacts that alter normal life for many months.”